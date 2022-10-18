Hypnotic with lyrical storytelling, Josh Remi weaves a tale of rebirth with his debut single, album, & nod to Corvettes
Josh Remi promises to magnetize and set eardrums on fire with his upcoming projectsLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Versatile and talented Josh Remi has cultivated an inseparable bond rooted in music with his sights lasered on the future. Designed to become an influencing and driving force encouraging all to pursue their dreams and beliefs, Josh is destined to provide eardrum motivation to fans.
His hypnotic allure is sure to shock and awe all who have the opportunity to hear his signature captivating sound. Josh is currently on pace to ignite the entertainment industry with vulnerable and soul-revealing music paired with his passion for Corvettes. Fans can look forward to his upcoming single “C8” which is slated for release on November 4th, 2022.
Josh Remi's ability to connect with his fans is rooted in the topics he touches, paired with authentic emotion at the forefront. Lyrics describe his ups and downs, thus providing fans with relatable music as a catalyst to bridge connection and fan engagement. With his brilliant songwriting ability, Josh is raw in both message and melody. His upcoming single and album will cultivate a solid fan base and catapult his career.
Driven and motivated to bring his music to the mainstream while paying homage to his love for Corvettes, Josh ingeniously reveals his signature music style consisting of an undefined blend of R&B and pop music influences. His upcoming music is inclusive and diverse at its core, and his debut studio album, "The Interval," is a nod to pop, R&B, rock, country, and more. Josh states, "My upcoming debut studio album is a rebirth and sense of who I am finding one's self, pulling back the curtain, for the future of one sanity."
Fans can learn more about Josh Remi and stay up to date on upcoming music and projects by visiting his website.
About Josh Remi
Josh Remi is a Filipino-American, multi-genre recording artist & songwriter based out of Jacksonville, Florida. He is endlessly perfecting his signature and creative sound by writing music such as his upcoming single "C8" from his debut studio album "The Interval."
Poised to become the next big star in the music industry, Josh captures the eardrums of his fans with his catchy hooks and smooth sounds. He developed a strong sense of self through tragedy caused by the loss of love and a prolonged feeling of losing himself.
Josh loves connecting with his fans in concert and is known for delivering high-energy vocal performances leaving concertgoers craving an encore. His real-life experiences are the catalyst and vessel that inspires the music he creates. His strong sense of self is reflected in his music which shares stories of love lost and feelings of losing himself. Destined to become a household name, his upcoming projects blend R&B, pop, rock, and country rhythms and an unexpected nod to his passion and love for Corvettes with his forthcoming single "C8," set to drop in late fall.
