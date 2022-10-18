Fermata Discovery Raises $3M Seed Round, Backed by Lead Intelligence Investors
New North Ventures leads Fermata Discovery Seed RoundNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fermata Discovery Inc. creates digital tools for investigators, attorneys and intelligence professionals to aggregate, analyze and visualize case data, enabling them to run down leads with unprecedented speed. The company’s first product, VIXN (Visualize Intelligence “across” Networks), excels at cases involving crime rings, conspiracy, fraud, missing persons and human trafficking, and is in-use at a number of local law enforcement agencies, private sector intelligence firms and non-profit organizations, including the Cold Case Foundation and PINK Justice.
Fermata recently raised a $3M seed round, led by New North Ventures, a team headed by ex-CIA executive Brett Davis and long-time entrepreneur Jeremy Hitchcock, along with former CIA executive Stephanie Bellistri.
"We are excited to partner with Fermata Discovery, a world-class female-founded company that is bringing a new level of innovation and creativity to technology solutions for the investigative community,” said the New North Ventures team. “Fermata is operating at the intersection of two powerful forces - exponential growth of data and increasing demands on investigative entities to more rapidly unlock connections and develop deep insights within that data. We believe Fermata's VIXN platform has the potential to transform and accelerate human engagement with both open-source and proprietary data, dramatically improving the quality and speed of investigations across key sectors ranging from law enforcement and the IC to financial institutions and non-profit organizations."
Other major investors in the round included Bonfire Ventures, Good Growth Capital and Two Lanterns Venture Partners.
“We could not be more excited about the brilliant and diverse investor lineup we have this round,” said Fermata Discovery CEO, Amanda von Goetz. “We are honored to have New North Ventures as our lead, as they bring an incredible wealth of knowledge and experience about the investigations and intelligence industries to bear. We are also excited to have follow-on investments from Bonfire and Good Growth, who were willing to believe in us at the very earliest stage of our life. And of course, I am incredibly proud of the tireless and dedicated work of our team this past year, and I have no doubt that this new support network of phenomenal investors will help us take everything to the next level.”
For more information, visit www.fermatadiscovery.com
About Fermata Discovery, Inc.
Fermata Discovery is a software development firm focused on accelerating the investigation timeline through intelligence software and case management tools. The Fermata Discovery team includes MIT-trained engineers, federal law enforcement agents, investigators, and private sector executives. Fermata provides investigators the tools to fight smarter.
Press Inquiries
Fermata Discovery Inc.
press@fermata.us
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn