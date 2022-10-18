Polypropylene Compounds Market Size Worth $29.7 Billion by 2031 | CAGR: 6.3%: AMR

Portland, OR, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polypropylene compounds market was estimated at $16.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $29.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Sample PDF (402 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31806

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $16.2 Billion Market Size in 2031 $29.7 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 402 Segments Covered End-use Industry, Product Type, and Region. Drivers Rapid infrastructural development Increase in consumer demand in the automotive sector Opportunities Rise in demand for fabric glue in performing the gluing functions for disposable products from both the woven and non-woven fabrics Restraints Lack of awareness among people regarding the benefits of fabric glue



Covid-19 Scenario-

The disrupted supply chain, during the initial phase of the pandemic, impacted the global polypropylene compounds market negatively.

However, as the global situation started getting back to normalcy, the increasing demand for polypropylene compounds in industries such as packaging, automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics helped the market recoup soon.

The global polypropylene compounds market is analyzed across segments such as end-use industry, product type, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/31806

Based on end-use industry, the automotive segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The others segment, however, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on product type, the mineral-filled segment held more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The glass reinforced segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the polypropylene compounds market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the global market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global polypropylene compounds market report include LG Chem, Clariant AG, Solvay S.A., Exxon Mobil Corporation, SIBUR, Ineos Group, Dow Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Avient Corporation, Hitemp Polymers Pvt. Ltd., Amcor plc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Borealis AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., BASF SE, Repsol, and RTP Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polypropylene compounds market. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://bit.ly/3MCnqbL

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com