ESPRO®, the Coffee Gear Company Fueling Adventures, Launches Fresh Grounds Campaign and New Color Palette

In Addition to the Launch of the Fresh Ground Series, ESPRO Adds New Colors to Their Award-Winning P0 Ultra Light Travel Press and P7 French Press Collections

KEWASKUM, Wis. (PRWEB) October 18, 2022

ESPRO®, a division of Regal Ware, and a company known for award winning, elevated coffee brewers, debuted their new Fresh Grounds campaign today. Fresh Grounds is a series that highlights inspiring, coffee-fueled, individuals who challenge an expected, mundane lifestyle and instead seek to go beyond the status quo in order to break "fresh grounds." The Fresh Grounds campaign will be rolled out across ESPRO.com and social media channels starting today.

"ESPRO is founded on groundbreaking innovation in the coffee industry. With Fresh Grounds we want to feature those who display passion, grit and determination in their lives in hopes to fuel others to pursue their groundbreaking dreams," said Samantha Kraemer, ESPRO Senior Brand Manager.

Also launching to the consumer public this fall are the award winning P0 Ultralight Travel Press and P7 French Press in a new range of colors. The https://www.espro.com/collections/travel-press/products/coffee-travel-press-p1?variant=40619355832499Ultralight Travel Press allows you to take your favorite French pressed coffee wherever you go and will be available in Wisteria Frost, Aegean, and Cranberry. The sleek https://www.espro.com/products/coffee-french-press-p7?variant=40619332829363P7 French Press, a favorite of coffee-lovers everywhere, was previously only available in neutrals like matte black, brushed stainless, white, and polished stainless, but will now be also available in Aegean and Cranberry.

The first Fresh Grounds profile in the series features Travis Perkins, who previously worked as an accountant but quickly traded his suit and tie for a camera and hiking boots. Today, Travis photographs landscapes and adventurers, as well as the products and brands that fuel them including his very own ESPRO Ultralight Travel Press.

VIEW TRAVIS PERKINS FRESH GROUND VIDEOS HERE

An upcoming Fresh Grounds profile will feature Miki Sawada, who seeks to unify communities through the power of music and creative expression. Miki takes her piano out of Carnegie Hall and into the deep south to play for people she doesn't know. Through routine, music, small victories Miki also learns a little more about herself.

Facebook: @esproinc | Instagram: @esproinc | Twitter: @espro | TikTok: @esprocoffeeinc

#ESPRO #ESPROFreshGrounds

About Regal Ware

Regal Ware, Inc. is a leading, privately-held and family owned company based in Wisconsin that markets premium food and beverage preparation products. Regal Ware and its divisions bring to market meaningful solutions that enhance and enrich life by bringing families together. Our growing portfolio of premier brands include Saladmaster®, Lifetime®, American Kitchen® and ESPRO®, are marketed and made available to millions of consumers through an omni channel approach via direct sales, retail and e-commerce. Regal Ware delivers products and services to its customers in over 60 countries across the globe. For more information, visit http://www.regalware.com

About ESPRO

We provide coffee lovers with high-performance brewing equipment

engineered to brew the perfect cup of coffee, wherever morning finds you.

It is this shared dedication to quality, taste and the daily brewing ritual that

fuels both ESPRO and the home brewer.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/10/prweb18961640.htm