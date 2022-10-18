Concordia Parish Man Arrested for Felony Theft

NEWS

BATON ROUGE – On October 13, a Concordia Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Brand Commission. The arrest resulted from an arrest warrant from Tensas Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Livestock Brand Commission.

Thirty-two-year-old Randall Hunter White of Clayton, La., was arrested on a warrant for Felony Theft over $5000. The LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission investigation determined that White allegedly received over 1327 bushels of wheat from a producer in June of 2022 for the purposes of transporting the wheat to a grain elevator in Tensas Parish. Upon arrival at the grain elevator, White allegedly sold the wheat in his name and retained the funds of the sale.

At the time of the arrest, it was determined that White was wanted on additional unrelated charges in Concordia Parish. White is currently booked in the Concordia Parish Jail on outstanding warrants in Concordia Parish and is awaiting transfer to Tensas Parish. The bond has been set at $25,000.

“The LDAF Live Brand Commission often investigates livestock theft, but they are also responsible for investigating all other agricultural crimes in Louisiana. That could be theft of livestock, farm equipment, or in this case, crops,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “The Louisiana State Police commission the Livestock Brand Officers to perform their duties. If the suspect is determined guilty, he will be charged with a felony and held responsible for his crime.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted in this investigation by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Department and the Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Department.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.

