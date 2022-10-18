Noname Security Wins 2022 CISO Choice Awards in Two Categories

API Security Platform Provider Recognized in both “Visionary Vendor” and “API Security” Categories

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security , the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced it was named the winner of the 2022 CISO Choice Awards in the Visionary Vendor and API Security categories. Noname’s API Security platform protects APIs in real-time and detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations before they are exploited.



According to The 2022 API Security Trends report conducted by 451 Research, 41% of the organizations surveyed experienced an API security incident over a 12-month period; and 63% of those noted that the incident involved a data breach or data loss. With an average of 15,564 APIs in use among survey respondent organizations, there is a need to prioritize API security as a part of an organization’s overall cybersecurity strategy.

The CISO Choice Awards honor security vendors of all types, sizes, and maturity levels and recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise. The differentiated awards program is based on the real-world experiences and perspectives of end-user executives, with clear criteria and a known and transparent Board of CISO Judges.

“We are honored to be recognized by the CISO Choice Awards in both the Visionary Vendor and API Security categories,” said Oz Golan, Co-Founder and CEO at Noname Security. “The judges of this award are real-life CISOs grappling with real-life security challenges, and to know that they see us not only as a top API security provider, but also a visionary in this space is a testament to the way we are solving this market challenge. We are grateful for this industry accolade.”

About Noname Security

Noname Security is the only company taking a complete, proactive approach to API Security. Noname works with 20% of the Fortune 500 and covers the entire API security scope across three pillars — Posture Management, Runtime Security, and API Security Testing. Noname Security is privately held, remote-first with headquarters in Silicon Valley, California, and offices in Tel Aviv and Amsterdam.