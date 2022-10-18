Pliops Unveils Accelerated Key-Value Store That Boosts RocksDB Performance by 20x at OCP Global Summit

New XDP-Rocks Takes Key-Value Performance to Breakthrough Levels, Helps Customers Simplify, Accelerate KV-Based Databases

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers, is at the 2022 OCP Global Summit this week to introduce XDP-Rocks, its new accelerated Key-Value store. Designed to overcome architecture limitations of traditional RocksDB deployment, XDP-Rocks streamlines architecture and eliminates complexities to deliver breakthrough levels of workload performance, scalability and efficiency. XDP-Rocks increases throughput by 20x while reducing tail latency by 100x and normalized CPU by 10x in RocksDB-based databases.



XDP-Rocks is API-compatible with RocksDB, an open-source storage engine technology that has become the de-facto standard for building modern data management software services. XDP-Rocks provides orders-of-magnitude performance improvements versus RocksDB on ubiquitous NVMe storage by leveraging the award-winning Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) accelerator hardware. Its drop-in compatibility with RocksDB eliminates the complexities of migrating the applications off the legacy storage engine.

XDP-Rocks optimizes CPU and storage resources resulting in:

Massive application performance acceleration

Lower infrastructure costs

Greater scalability with use of larger data sets

Faster analytics and time-to-insight

Reduced blast radius

Increased endurance

Pliops designed XDP-Rocks to overcome the unstructured data challenges facing modern enterprises, including cloud computing and data services providers. “At Inspur, we make highly reliable fully symmetrical distributed enterprise-level storage platforms,” said Weimin Pan, chief architect from Inspur Storage. “Our customers rely on us to run their massive data processing applications on those platforms. We are constantly looking at technologies and products to improve node density and reliability – and the Pliops Extreme Data Processor and the API capabilities of XDP-Rocks fit the bill.”

Demonstrations will be conducted in the Pliops booth #B33 on the show floor at the San Jose Convention Center from October 18 – 20 and include:

Faster analytics in Redis and KV-Rocks with XDP-Rocks

XDP-Rocks impact on OSS distributed NoSQL Database

Superior XDP-Rocks performance and latency measurements



Pliops will also present a technical session at OCP. Titled, “Innovating Storage Performance with Key-Value Accelerators,” the session will be presented by Edward Bortnikov, vice president of technology for Pliops, on October 19th at 9:10 a.m. PT. This session looks at a new class of data processors that enable in-memory type performance using SSD-like cost economics without compromising on performance and data sets.

“With XDP-Rocks, we are strengthening our industry leadership and offering a leap forward in data infrastructure performance improvement while reducing associated costs,” said Uri Beitler, Pliops founder and CEO. “We are constantly working to enhance our data services engines in terms of value and features – and the introduction of XDP-Rocks is just the tip of the iceberg. XDP-Rocks is enabling our customers to simplify and accelerate key-value based applications including MySQL, MyRocks, Redis, KV-Rocks, TiDB, Kafka, Spark and many more.”

For more information, please visit www.pliops.com.

About Pliops

Pliops is a technology innovator focused on making data centers run faster and more efficiently. The company’s Extreme Data Processor (XDP) radically simplifies the way data is processed and flash is managed. Pliops overcomes storage inefficiencies to massively accelerate performance and dramatically reduce overall infrastructure costs for data-hungry applications. Founded in 2017 and named one of the 10 hottest semiconductor startups in 2020 and 2021, Pliops has raised over $200 million to date from leading investors including Koch Disruptive Technologies, State of Mind Ventures Momentum, Intel Capital, Viola Ventures, SoftBank Ventures Asia, Expon Capital, NVIDIA, AMD, Western Digital, SK hynix and Alicorn. For more information, visit www.pliops.com or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

