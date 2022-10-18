Victim's Mother and Supporters Reacts to Tyler Newby Guilty Verdict
Black Lawyers for Justice News Conference
Tyler Newby is a rogue vigilante and must be held accountable for his actions. He provoked a situation where he could kill; and proceeded to do just that. Shooting unarmed Dorian Murrell was murder.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 pm the mother of slain victim Dorian Murrell, family members, and supporters will speak out about the October 17, 2022, Tyler Newby “guilty” verdict.
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
The ZOOM news conference will also feature attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. of Black Lawyers for Justice. In October of 2021, the Tyler Newby murder trial was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.
According to Murrell family attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. "Tyler Newby is a rogue vigilante and he must be held accountable for his actions. Newby went to the demonstrations on May 31, 2020, looking for trouble. He deliberately took a gun into a hot demonstration area that he knew he would be confronted in. Newby provoked a situation where he could kill, and Newby proceeded to do just that. His shooting unarmed Dorian Murrell was murder and Newby must be found guilty -imprisoned for the murder of Dorian Murrell." Shabazz, on behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice, launched a formal human-civil rights investigation (September 22, 2021) into allegations of systemic racism and bias in the Marion County court system and policing.
