Victim's Mother and Supporters Reacts to Tyler Newby Guilty Verdict

JUSTICE IS SERVED

Black Lawyers for Justice News Conference

Tyler Newby is a rogue vigilante and must be held accountable for his actions. He provoked a situation where he could kill; and proceeded to do just that. Shooting unarmed Dorian Murrell was murder.”
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
INDIANAPOLIS, IN, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 pm the mother of slain victim Dorian Murrell, family members, and supporters will speak out about the October 17, 2022, Tyler Newby “guilty” verdict.

[Scott Superior Court Case 72D01-2208-SC-000063]. Suspect guilty in deadly shooting after downtown protests | wthr.com

The ZOOM news conference will also feature attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. of Black Lawyers for Justice. In October of 2021, the Tyler Newby murder trial was declared a mistrial after the jury failed to reach a verdict.

According to Murrell family attorney Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq. "Tyler Newby is a rogue vigilante and he must be held accountable for his actions. Newby went to the demonstrations on May 31, 2020, looking for trouble. He deliberately took a gun into a hot demonstration area that he knew he would be confronted in. Newby provoked a situation where he could kill, and Newby proceeded to do just that. His shooting unarmed Dorian Murrell was murder and Newby must be found guilty -imprisoned for the murder of Dorian Murrell." Shabazz, on behalf of Black Lawyers for Justice, launched a formal human-civil rights investigation (September 22, 2021) into allegations of systemic racism and bias in the Marion County court system and policing.

MEDIA CONTACT: attorneymalikshabazz@gmail.com

Malik Z Shabazz, Esq
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
+1 301-513-5445
Legal Updates in Dorian Murrell's Killing from Attorney Malik Shabazz

