Canadian Women's National Team Sponsored By Galaxy Racer, Celebrate Win At Women's South American Cricket Championship
Canadian Women's National Cricket Team Sponsored By UAE Based Transmedia Powerhouse Galaxy Racer, Celebrate Win At Women's South American Cricket ChampionshipDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Women's National Cricket Team Sponsored By UAE Based Transmedia Powerhouse Galaxy Racer, Celebrate Win At The 2022 Women's South American Cricket Championship
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 18 October 2022 - As the official sponsors of the Canadian Women's National Cricket Team, Dubai based - Galaxy Racer, a transmedia powerhouse focused on esports, content creators, music, and sports, celebrated the team's victory at the 2022 Women's South American Cricket Championship final match.
Canada played against Brazil, where they won by 36 runs, resulting in them being the newly crowned champions of the tournament.
Commenting on the victory, Galaxy Racer Founder Paul Roy, said “We are extremely proud and honoured to be the official sponsors of Canada’s women's national cricket team. I would like to congratulate all players on the win; all your hard work and dedication has truly paid off. We look forward to continuing our strategic partnership and reinforcing our association with global sporting events.”
Rashpal Bajwa, President - Cricket Canada, said, “We are very proud of the Canadian Women's team for getting crowned as the champions of the South American Women Championship. This dream could not have been accomplished without the help of our proud sponsors Galaxy Racer. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Galaxy Racer for partnering with Cricket Canada and helping women cricket thrive in Canada. Looking forward to taking Canadian cricket to new heights with Galaxy Racer and the Cricket Canada partnership."
As part of its mandate, Galaxy Racer is dedicated to creating opportunities for women in sports and gaming. This includes funding for player salaries, providing coaches, and handling travel, marketing, public relations, and branding. Furthermore, the organization is dedicated to creating and maintaining an inclusive, safe, and exciting environment for women.
-END-
About Galaxy Racer :
Galaxy Racer (GXR) was founded in 2019 by Paul Roy and is a transmedia powerhouse focused on esports, content Creators, music and sports, with our competitive esports division, Nigma Galaxy having an impressive roster of ten esports teams in Dota 2, League of Legends, CS:GO, Fortnite, VALORANT, PUBG Mobile, BGMI and Free Fire. Galaxy Racer has over 100 content creators across North America, Middle East North Africa (MENA), South Asia, Europe and Southeast Asia (SEA), amassing over 500 million followers and generating over 2.5 billion monthly views. Galaxy Racer provides live streaming and gaming talents with brand endorsement deals, streaming contracts, creator collaborations, digital rights management, monetization, offline event opportunities, managing their social media channels and content programming.
https://galaxyracer.gg
For Media Inquiries:
Momina Chaudhry
momina@spreadcomms.com
Spread Communications
+971503498610
Momina Chaudhry
Spread Communications
+971 50 349 8610
momina@spreadcomms.com
Visit us on social media:
Other