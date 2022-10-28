Thirsty Bear Waterton - A Pleasant Place To Spend Evenings

If looking for a great place to spend memorable evenings in Waterton Lakes, look no further than the Thirsty Bear.

Enjoy your evenings at Thirsty Bear Waterton, Southern Alberta's gastro pub.”
— Shameer Suleman
CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spending a night in a bar at a national park can help relax and enjoy the natural surroundings. By drinking in the fresh air and listening to the wildlife, visitors can let go of their stress and appreciate the beauty of nature. So next time they feel overwhelmed, take a break and spend some time at the nearest national park bar.

One of the best things about going to a bar is that people are likely to meet more people than if they stayed at home. This can be a great way to make new friends, find dates, or have someone to talk to. Bars are often hubs of social activity, so visitors are sure to find people interested in talking.

Bars are often associated with relaxation. This is because they offer a slower-paced environment than they might find at home. There's no pressure to do anything or to be anywhere in particular. This can be a great way to relax after a long day or week, especially at a bar in a beautiful national park.

Thirsty Bear is the only place in Waterton where to find 12 local Alberta craft beers on tap all night long. Whether a beer lover or not, there's something for everyone at this unique pub. The Bear also offers an extensive menu of appetizers, sandwiches, and entrees, ensuring people will never go hungry.

Head on over to Waterton restaurants and start the evening off right!
The Grande Nacho Platter at Thirsty Bear is a real crowd-pleaser. It comes with a generous serving of corn tortilla chips, cheese blend, fresh jalapeno, black beans, pico de gallo, and a side of ancho salsa and sour cream. The customers can add spicy beef for an extra nine dollars or fresh guacamole for seven.

Chicken wings are also a popular choice. They come in three delicious flavours – Louisiana hot, salt and pepper, or Korean – and are sure to satisfy the appetite.

If looking for something a bit different, try the quesabirrias. This dish features birria braised beef brisket on two crispy flour tortillas with shredded Monterrey jack cheese, white onion, cilantro, fresh lime, and grilled jalapeno verde.

Or if in the mood for some shrimp dumplings, Thirsty Bear has that covered there too! The shrimp gyoza comes fried with hoisin sauce, sriracha, and cucumber. They're also served with Thai basil, mint, scallion, and crispy wonton crisps.

The meal and live music events are also fun elements. Colourize the evenings, jump-start the happy hour, and visit Thirsty Bear.

Summary/Conclusion:
Thirsty Bear Waterton is a great place to spend evenings visiting Waterton Lakes, National Park. The amalgam of beautiful scenery with tasty food and snacks mesmerizes the customers and gives them a feeling of relaxation. It may also be a great place to start a new friendship or relationship. Head over to the website to book a reservation.

About Thirsty Bear Waterton
Thirsty Bear, Southern Alberta's Oldest and most famous Bar, is also Waterton's only gastro pub!! We have pool tables with live music and nightly specials. We are open every day! Come check out the highest-rated restaurant in Waterton park!

