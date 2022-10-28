Treat The Tastebuds At Lakeside Chophouse – Waterton Parks' Only Lakefront Restaurant
Rich Menu And Beautiful Waterton View At Lakeside Chophouse
Reserve your group events at Waterton Lakeside Chophouse, the best restaurant in Waterton.”CALGARY, AB, CANADA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lakeside Chophouse is the only lakefront restaurant in Waterton Lakes National Park. The restaurant offers global cuisine specializing in Alberta beef, local game, and weekly chefs' specials. The house-made desserts are simply delicious, and we even make our own Saskatoon Berry Pie! Plus, our morning breakfast buffet is sure to start the day off right.
Our lakefront patio is the perfect place to relax and take in the beauty of Waterton Lakes, and we're open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. So come on over to the Lakeside Chophouse and treat the tastebuds to a culinary adventure they won't soon forget!
A gift card is an ideal present for any occasion, including Christmas, and the Lakeside Chophouse is a must when visiting Waterton Park. The Bayshore Inn Resort & Spa accepts our gift cards anywhere. This includes reserving a hotel room and using the gift card at our eateries, such as the Lakeside Chophouse, Fireside Lounge & Wine Bar, and Starbucks Glacier Bistro.
Large parties can be held at the Lakeside Chophouse, the biggest lakeside restaurant in Waterton Park. Our areas of expertise are weddings, family gatherings, tours, and celebrations for all occasions. Customers can count on our Food & Beverage Manager to create a menu that fits their needs and budget. It takes considerable thought to put all the pieces together when organizing a conference or convention. We go above and beyond at the Bayshore Inn in Waterton Lakes, Alberta, to make the meeting successful. We further assist in organizing a distinctive, novel, and unforgettable event.
We begin in a breathtaking location with a view of upper Waterton Lake. The best and largest meeting space in the park is added, together with a team of experts who will take care of every last detail. We are aware of the tireless efforts to organize a successful meeting. We are here to ensure that the conference represents the effort and dedication to excellence the customers have put out.
Available food services include:
• Plated breakfast, lunch, and dinner
• Buffets for breakfast, lunch, and dinner
• Foods
• Drinks
There is no better place to unwind at the end of the day than at our Fireside Lounge and Wine Bar. We have a fantastic menu of entrees and appetizers that are perfect for sharing and a wide selection of premium wines, craft brews, and inventive cocktails.
We provide:
• A great variety of regional craft wines, beers, and spirits
• Large LCD TVs that broadcast all major sporting events
• Free Wi-Fi and a visitor computer
• Sundays with sangria! Every Sunday night, take advantage of fantastic Industry Night offers!
• The fireside lounge & wine bar is open from noon to 1:30 a.m.
Lakeside Chophouse is the ideal place to unwind with a quiet drink, laugh with friends, enjoy the nightly LIVE music, or relax while watching sports on one of our big-screen screens. Our comfortable, intimate lounge is the perfect spot to unwind and share stories about the fantastic day in Waterton Lakes. It is conveniently connected to Lakeside Chophouse at the Bayshore Inn Resort & Spa.
About Lakeside Chophouse
Constantly rated the best dining in the park, The Chophouse is the perfect place after a day in Waterton's rugged wilderness. With the best seat in the house for a view of gorgeous Waterton Lake and its surrounding Rocky Mountain peaks. Local west coast cuisine is the highlight - a delectable selection of Alberta beef and signature favourites.
