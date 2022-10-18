Immigration Forms Online Review: Now Everyone Can Fill Better Applications to USCIS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The immigration process is required when someone plans to move to the United States and involves certain criterias that must be met, as well as an application approval. Although it seems complicated, the USA-Immigration.com website is here to help. After the correct form is selected and completed with personal data, the file can be sent to USCIS.
Application for Naturalization
Naturalization addresses men and women who want to become officially U.S citizens, even if they were born outside this country. Only individuals who are eligible for the same operation can apply to file an N-400. It’s necessary for each to be at least 18 years old. Everyone also must have a green card for 5 years. The only exceptions are people interested in joining the military and those married to a U.S citizen(in this case, someone must have the green card for at least 3 years). It might be required as well to take biometrics, but each individual gets an appointment notice for that along with additional details.
Application to Register Permanent Residence
To immigrate to the United States permanently, the form I-485 must be completed. It will take up to a few months or more to receive an answer, depending on the situation. Some of the factors that affect the status are related to the family, then the relationship with the U.S. citizen who has petitioned on that person behalf. Upon receiving a green card, there’s freedom to travel abroad and use the same document to confirm the rights. The passport can also be stamped with an I-551 stamp to confirm the person will be able to re-entry the country.
Petition for Alien Relative
This is the form I-130 and represents the first step in helping an eligible relative to apply for becoming an immigrant to the US. The filing or approval of the same document doesn’t guarantee acceptance, status or any other benefit but it’s neccesary. Once the process is finished, the relative is allowed to apply to become a lawful permanent resident.
What are employment-based green cards?
Many people who visit the United States use employed-based green cards, which are issued in multiple categories. The first ones are called EB-1, EB-2, EB-3, and EB-4. In some cases, an employer might be required to sponsor the application. The EB-5 green card is harder to get, but investors can request it. In any situation, seeking legal and financial advice is essential before going further.
What to expect after the process is approved?
Once someone receives the immigrant visa, that person must enter the United States within the period available. A Passport will be sent from the courier service, but it’s important to check out the information contained and make sure all the data is correct. Finally, it’s necessary for that man or woman to pay the USCIS fee. The total costs of applying varies depending on the category someone chooses and the particular situation. Since the prices aren’t always cheap and the fees are nonrefundable, it’s important to get the application right the first time. USA-Immigration.com it’s the perfect place for those who want to complete the forms and all the supporting documents.
