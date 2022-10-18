Acrylic Fibre Market Size to Boost US$6.5 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 3.1% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for the textiles and apparels, along with a rising trend in e-commerce for furniture and upholstery driving the acrylic fiber market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the acrylic fiber market size is forecast to reach US$6.5 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2022-2027. The increasing demand for the textiles and apparels, along with a rising trend in e-commerce for furniture and upholstery, proves to be great drivers for the acrylic fiber market. Meanwhile, the availability of substitutes can hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027. In this report, we will take an in-depth look at the acrylic fiber industry outlook and analyse the market share of the acrylic fiber top 10 companies. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the acrylic fiber market highlights the following areas -

The Asia-Pacific region dominates the acrylic fiber market primarily due to the growing textile & apparel industry in the region, especially in China, Japan, India, and Bangladesh.

Acrylic fibers are primarily used as linings in the production of textiles and fabrics. This is because they provide superior resistant properties and have excellent wicking ability that offer moisture absorption properties.

The increase in demand of the global textile and apparel industry, as well as the furniture and upholstery sector, prove to be great drivers for the growth of the acrylic fiber market within the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The availability of substitutes like polyester, polyamide and polypropylene amongst synthetic fibers can prove to be a restraint for the growth of the acrylic fiber market within the forecast period.



Segmental Analysis:

Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis – By Blend: The Acrylics-wool blends segment held the largest share in the acrylic fiber market in 2021 with a share of 23.2%. Acrylic fibers are blended with other different types of fibers such as wool, nylon, and cotton, to enhance its properties and produce more resilient fiber.

Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis – By End-Use Industry: The textile & apparel industry held the largest share in the acrylic fiber market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2022-2027. Acrylic fibers are primarily used as linings for textiles and furnishing fabrics in the textile and apparel industry.

Acrylic Fiber Market Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region dominated the acrylic fiber market with a share of 37% in the year 2021. Due to the rising growth of the textile industry, especially in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, Australia, and Korea, the demand for acrylic fiber has seen a rise in the region.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the acrylic fiber industry are -

1. Aditya Birla Group (Thai Acrylic Fibre Co. Ltd.)

2. Aksa Akrilik Kimya Sanayii A.S.

3. Dralon GmbH

4. Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber Company Ltd.,

5. Indian Acrylics Ltd.,



