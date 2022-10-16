Measures to control the fund spending defined

UZBEKISTAN, October 16 - On October 17, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev chaired a meeting on the issues of control over the spending of funds allocated for the infrastructure of mahallas.

Recently, on October 11, the Head of the state chaired a meeting to address issues concerning the population in mahallas, during which new measures aimed at ensuring the interests of people were defined, which found a positive response from the public.

Thus, it was decided to allocate 2.7 trillion UZS for the improvement of infrastructure in 5,584 mahallas during the last two months of this year. The volume of appropriations for the repair of internal roads will be increased by 2.2 times. 1.3 trillion UZS will be allocated for projects in 1.5 thousand mahallas within the framework of the Participatory Budgeting. Next year, it was decided to allocate 8 trillion UZS to the Participatory Budgeting projects.

At today’s meeting, issues of effective use and control over these funds were discussed.

“Next year, we will switch to a new system for the formation and implementation of the “Obod Mahalla” (Prosperous Neighborhood), “Obod Qishloq” (Prosperous Village) programs, road construction and other state investment programs”, the Head of the state said. – These programs and expenses will be directed only to projects for which the population itself has voted. And prosecutors must, through supervision, ensure the targeted use of each allocated sum.

At the meeting, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan reported on the introduction of a new system for monitoring the implementation of state programs, measures to be taken to prevent theft and offenses, and a transparent construction system.

The President instructed to expand the participation of citizens in monitoring the progress of construction processes, to include the chairmen of mahallas in commissions for the acceptance of facilities.

It was decided that from January 1 next year, foreign technical supervision specialists will be involved in construction projects worth more than 10 billion UZS, and project documentation for state facilities will be developed based on the “Construction Resources Classifier” platform. This platform will ensure a unified pricing principle for building materials.

The Anti-Corruption Agency has been tasked with ensuring the publicity of information about projects, contractors and construction.

Source: UzA