UNIDATA SELECTS ASN AND ELETTRA Tlc TO BUILD NEW SUBSEA CABLE SYSTEM CONNECTING GENOA, SICILY AND ROME-FIUMICINO

Unidata S.p.A (EGM:UD)

ROME, ITALY, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unidata S.p.A. (EGM:UD), an operator of Telecommunications, Cloud and IoT services today announced the appointment of Alcatel Submarine Networks (“ASN”) and Elettra Tlc S.p.A. for the construction of the Unitirreno submarine cable system with support from Pioneer Consulting. The new Unitirreno cable will be the first 24 fiber pair Open Cable system in the Mediterranean Region delivering cutting-edge submarine technologies to support

continuously increasing national and international bandwidth requirements.

Further to Unidata’s recent announcement of the signing of conditional binding agreements with an infrastructure fund and industry experts to build the new system, plans are now underway to initiate design and construction of the Unitirreno system, spanning approximately 890 kilometers in the Tyrrhenian Sea to connect Mazara del Vallo with Genoa and include a junction point near Rome.

According to Alan Mauldin, Research Director at TeleGeography, "The demand for bandwidth remains insatiable around the world and requires new investment in network infrastructure. Unidata's new submarine cable will serve a vital role in enhancing connectivity and network resiliency between Sicily, Rome and Genoa. The cable's 24-fiber pair design proves the scale to meet surging demand requirements.”

The Unitirreno cable system will consist of a 24 fiber pair trunk between Genoa and Marzara del Vallo in Sicily and a 16 fiber pair branch to Fiumicino near Rome where Unidata is currently building a green data center hub. At 20Tbps per fiber pair, the system’s total capacity will be 480 Tbps on the trunk route and 320Tbps on the branch to Fiumicino. It will also include stubbed branching units to facilitate future landings in Sardinia and/or Palermo. Unitirreno will feature state-of-the-art subsea fiber optic technology in an open cable system structure which will enable customers to select their preferred technology solution for individual fiber pairs.

Renato Brunetti, President and CEO of Unidata S.p.A. said, “We are optimistic that the timing of this project will be well aligned with the anticipated increase in bandwidth demands for the region. Digital transformation is scaling new heights as video, new technology and business models continue to drive more applications into the cloud. Unitirreno will strengthen the development of Italy’s digital infrastructure and provide robust direct subsea routes between Genoa, Sicily and Rome. The system will deliver strategic landing points for intercontinental cables from Asia and Africa while providing a new route to major digital infrastructure hubs in Europe, including London, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Milan. We are also looking forward to creating new synergies between the Rome-Fiumicino hub and our planned on-site green data center hub.”

Vendor quotes:

Paul Gabla, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of ASN said, “We are pleased to have been selected for the supply of this system, which will be connected to other initiatives in the region, boosting traffic demand. ASN will design, manufacture, and deliver the Unitirreno system with the state-of-the-art technology that has made ASN a leader in the telecommunications submarine industry.

Didier Dillard, President and CEO of Elettra said, “We are very honored to have been chosen by Unidata S.p.A. for this special project, that will contribute to strengthen Italian long haul strategic submarine infrastructure. Elettra Tlc is an Italian company, one of the few in the world capable to deploy or repair submarine cables in all oceans and seas, and everyone within the company is proud and happy to use his or her skills this time for a project developed in the home country.”

Bertrand Clesca, Director of Client Solutions, Pioneer Consulting said, “We are pleased to contribute to the development of digital backhaul infrastructure in Europe, which will lead to greater network capacity and resilience in the western part of the Mediterranean Basin. Many submarine cables that connect Europe to Africa, the Middle East and Asia land in the west Mediterranean Sea, making Unitirreno an important project that will strengthen worldwide connectivity. We are proud to support Unidata in commercial, technical and market capacities.”