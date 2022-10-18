Wood Vinegar Market worth US$6.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing usage of biopesticides acts as a driver for the wood vinegar market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the wood vinegar market size is forecast to reach US$6.1 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2022-2027. Wood vinegar or Pyroligneous acid is a natural, biological product that has various applications in agriculture, animal husbandry, the food industry, and medicine. The major market for wood vinegar is agriculture as the properties of wood vinegar make it suitable to be used as a biopesticide, plant growth promoter, among others. In medical applications, it is used for the preparation of detoxification pads whereas in animal husbandry, wood vinegar in animal feed aids in promoting acidity in the digestive tract that inhibits the growth of enteropathogenic microbes. In food processing, wood vinegar has a peculiar smoke flavor and also has microbial growth inhibition properties. Thereby, all the applications fuel the growth of the wood vinegar market during the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the wood vinegar market highlights the following areas -

Asia-Pacific dominates the wood vinegar market, owing to the predominantly agrarian economy in the region. According to Invest India, India’s agriculture technology to attain $24.1 billion by 2025.

Wood vinegar is a natural product, has various beneficial applications in various fields including agriculture, pharmacy and medicine, veterinary and animal husbandry, and food processing among others.

Wood vinegar works as an excellent biopesticide and fertilizer. It is also a plant growth promoter.

The major opportunity for this market is high research spending and growing awareness in society.



Segmental Analysis:

Wood Vinegar Market Segment Analysis – By Production Method: The slow pyrolysis segment held the largest share of about 38% in the wood vinegar market in 2021. Wood Vinegar is a byproduct of charcoal production and is an aqueous liquid generated from the gas and combustion of fresh wood burning in the absence of air. Pyrolysis is the process used to produce wood vinegar by the thermal degradation of biomass (wood). Hence, the name wood acid.

Wood Vinegar Market Segment Analysis – By Application: The agriculture segment held the largest share of about 41% in the wood vinegar market in 2021. Wood vinegar has several agricultural purposes. It works as an excellent pesticide and fertilizer. It improves soil fertility, eliminates pests, and accelerates plant growth.

Wood Vinegar Market Segment Analysis – By Grade: The industrial-grade held the largest share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2022-2027. The industrial-grade is mainly used for agricultural purposes and for fruit trees and vegetable crops. Wood vinegar is an excellent biopesticide and natural fertilizer.

Wood Vinegar Market Segment Analysis – By Purity: The 90% purity segment held the largest share up to 62% in the wood vinegar market in 2021. 90% pure wood vinegar is used for agriculture, animal husbandry, wastewater treatment, and other applications whereas 100% pure wood vinegar is used in medical or pharmaceutical applications and in scientific studies.

Wood Vinegar Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in the wood vinegar market in 2021 up to 38%, owing to the predominantly agrarian economy in the region. The Asia Pacific region is notably the food bowl of the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the wood vinegar industry are -

1. Nettenergy B.V.

2. Canada Renewable Bioenergy Corp.

3. ETIA Ecotechnologies

4. TAGROW Co., Ltd.

5. Byron BioChar



