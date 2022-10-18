Sofia Szabo, President of Marc Szabo Studios, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Sofia Szabo, President of Marc Szabo Studios, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Sofia Szabo really understands the needs of her clients. Sofia's understanding of how the Marc Szabo Studios can enhance their client's offering is remarkable. A great interview!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Sofia Szabo, President of Marc Szabo Studios for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Sofia Szabo joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Marc Szabo Studios
Marc Szabo Studios is an agency association of five very accomplished studios, each with their own specialty working as one to assure our clients the best possible quality and service.
Exterior and Interior Renderings/Exterior and interior Animations/ Virtual 360 Tours/Interactive Kiosk Presentations
Looking at a studio website, or even a referral, does not guarantee your studio selection. Today it is not just renderings. With new digital applications there are too many influencing factors. Any one studio may excel at renderings but could be limited in their animation and interactive experience. The client sees examples but they don’t really know if the studio did in fact do the work, how long they had to do it, and if the artists that did the work are still with that studio.
I thoroughly researched all my associated studios and have worked with them for many years. I know their strengths and their weaknesses. I manage each project from start to finish. Very often I will combine several studios on the same project. In the last twenty-five years Marc Szabo Studios has completed thousands of projects. We have the experience, and we have the quality you would expect.
Sofia Szabo joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Sofia Szabo discusses the newest offerings of Marc Szabo Studios, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Sofia Szabo joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Sofia Szabo was amazing. The success of Marc Szabo Studios is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Sofia Szabo on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Marc Szabo Studios. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Sofia Szabo who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Sofia Szabo”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
