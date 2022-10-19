Publication of Clinical Study Shows Positive Benefits of KYAN's Clinical Decision Support Platform for Cancer Patients
In largest prospective study to date of guided therapy for relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients, 59% had improved PFS over their previous treatmentSINGAPORE, October 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KYAN Therapeutics, a biotech company with novel personalized medicine and drug-dose combination optimization technology, announced today that its experimental-analytic hybrid platform which combines ex vivo drug sensitivity of patient samples and small data AI, was utilized in a clinical study to directly predict top therapies that were effective for patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (RR-NHL). The findings of the study were published in AAAS’ peer-reviewed journal, Science Translational Medicine, with the publication title: “An ex vivo platform to guide drug combination treatment in relapsed/refractory lymphoma.”
This prospective cohort study evaluated the feasibility of the computational drug combination optimization platform, referred to in the study as Quadratic Phenotypic Optimization Platform (QPOP), in clinical decision support for patients who had received two or more previous lines of treatment. Unlike most prior studies and other current approaches which use single-drug sensitivity assays and do not address patient-specific drug combination interactions, QPOP was able to rank all potential drug combinations from a single experimental test array and identify efficacious drug combinations for RR-NHL patients.
75 patient biopsies were collected from 71 enrolled patients and 67/75 (89%) cases were evaluated with a median turnaround time for results of 6 days. The median follow-up for these patients was 24.5 months. Treating physicians chose from top QPOP-ranked regimens and of the 17 patients treated in time for the cut-off analysis of December 2021, 59% had improved progression free survival (PFS) compared to their last line of treatment. One responder had a PFS of 23.6 months, representing an 8.9-fold improvement, and another exceptional responder achieved a 22.2-fold improvement in PFS.
Dr. Masturah Rashid, Head of Research and Development at KYAN Therapeutics said, “This is the only published prospective and interventional clinical study ever of an ex vivo drug combination platform and it highlights superior response and survival rates over standard of care therapies. QPOP-guided treatment was shown to significantly increase the average PFS by approximately three times juxtaposed with clinician-guided treatment. Utilizing patient-specific phenotypic response upon drug treatment uncovers more conclusive therapeutic options for these patients, as compared to using sequencing or biomarkers to dictate the next line of treatment.”
“KYAN’s focus on unlocking combination therapies which have long been a cornerstone of cancer treatment poises us to improve drug development, from target prioritization to patient stratification,” said Hugo Saavedra, Chief Executive Officer of KYAN Therapeutics. “With the results of this study, we are now on the path to individualizing cancer treatment in a meaningful way where patients are not excluded due to lack of biomarkers or eligibility for clinical trials. Our goal is to give clinicians direct and useful data that allows for better patient outcomes and this study exhibits the ability of our platform to do that.”
About KYAN
KYAN Therapeutics is a biotechnology company on a mission to bridge the cancer care gap by advancing revolutionary technologies. Our technology platforms were developed in collaboration with UCLA and the National University of Singapore, combining small data AI and biological experiments to redefine how therapies are developed and offered to patients. From drug development to personalized medicine, KYAN offers an efficient solution to identify the optimal outcome to millions of possible drug-dose combinations. KYAN's technology has been peer reviewed in several reputable and high impact factor journals and implemented in multiple clinical studies.
