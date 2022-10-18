Shahed Mohseni from IRAN created a music awards to promote Unity, Peace and Love through music
Artists from 12 countries joined as one on stage to communicate peace through a song called “Bring the Love”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shahed Mohseni who born and raised in Iran is an award winning musician and over the past decade utilized art and music, in various mediums, to address important issues, such as love, unity, peace and even social and educational concerns. Founded in 2011 by Shahed Mohseni, InterContinental Music Awards (ICMA) is committed to upholding music diversity and promoting unity among all people on earth while also embracing values that uplift humanity.
The world is in a really difficult place right now, with too much war and disagreement throughout our lands. Written by Bonnie Daffoe from Sweden, PS the Rebels from Kenya and produced by Shahed Mohseni, artists from 12 countries joined as one on stage to communicate peace through a song called “Bring the Love”. It is a message from ICMAs to the people who are standing on the wrong side of the history: "put down your weapons, think twice, you cannot rewind the time. serve the humanity".
A replay of the “Bring the Love” by ICMAs is available to watch on YouTube; subscribe to the organization’s official Youtube channel to receive notifications.
InterContinental Music Awards is a Los Angeles-based music competition and concerts that annually rewards and recognizes musical talent worldwide. The Awards continental approach offers musicians around the world a chance to be seen and rewarded for their artistic efforts regardless of their location, gender, ethnicity, nationality, color or race. Shahed began the live concerts over a decade ago to unite international musicians in Mediterranean where he attended Eastern Mediterranean University. He eventually moved to Los Angeles to expand the activity. He explained, “The world of today’s suffers from discrimination, oppression, violence, and war. Most of these conflicts are the direct outcome of lack of knowledge of human in the understanding of one another. If the human being understood and accepted each other as who they truly are, it would be much easier to conclude to the fact that all people have the same right to live, enjoy the life with equal opportunities.”
ICMAs has recognized many artists and crew from more than 45 nationalities from East-Asia to Mediterranean Rim, Europe, Africa and America. On Feb 2019, Music Connection Magazine said this about the ICMAs: “A music award without borders, a music award that unites all continents, a music award dedicated to all artists.”
Watch "Bring the Love" Live Performance