Hawaii Department of Transportation alerts the public to training scenerio being held at Hilo Airport

HILO – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) wants to alert the public of a triennial exercise to be held at Hilo Airport (ITO) on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from approximately 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The exercise is to test the airport’s personnel response procedures and capabilities outlined in the Airport Emergency Plan (AEP) during a simulated disaster scenario.

HDOT wants to alert the public that emergency vehicles and personnel, including Hawaii Fire Department, may be seen moving about ITO. As part of the training exercise there will be a simulated aircraft crash and manikins used to portray victims.

Once again this is only an exercise on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Electronic message boards will be placed to inform the public that this is only an exercise.

The exercise will be held on an alternate runway. There will be no impact to flights into or out of ITO.

