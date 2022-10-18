World Science Scholars Announces 2022 Cohort
Exceptional Students From Around the World Gear Up for New Challenges and Opportunities
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 55 young Scholars from 13 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.
"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."
The Scholars will begin a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include Brian Greene, a renowned physicist and author; Andrea Alu, a leader in the photonics and metamaterials fields; Conny Aerts, 2022 Kavli Prize winner; Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, a pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist; Stephen Wolfram, a trailblazing computer scientist; Cumrun Vafa, a Breakthrough Prize winner; and many more.
Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.
Ranging in age from 11-18, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, numerous International Math Olympiad qualifiers from more than five different countries, a Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship Winner, Nominees for Nick and Time Kid of the Year, as well as Forbes 30 under 30, and a US National youth Poet Laureate Finalist who performed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference as the Youngest Global Winner of the 2021 Poems to Solve the Climate Crisis.
The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.
With the program now in its fifth year, the 2022 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 205 students from 31 countries. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.
The chart below presents the 2022 cohort of World Science Scholars.
|
NAME
|
AGE
|
LOCATION
|
SCHOOL
|
Jeffrey Chang
|
17
|
North Point, Hong Kong
|
St. Paul's College
|
Nehal Singh
|
15
|
Irving, Texas
|
Coppell High School
|
Manu Paramesh
|
13
|
Bengaluru, India
|
Homeschooled, RAM Foundation
|
George Cheng
|
16
|
Cary, North Carolina
|
Green Level High School
|
Mara Dumitru
|
16
|
Tenerife, Canary Islands
|
Homeschooled
|
Max Girón
|
15
|
Tegucigalpa, Honduras
|
Macris School
|
Guillermo Castellanos Alonso
|
15
|
Granada, Spain
|
IES Julio Rodríguez
|
Alberto Lobo-Guerrero B.
|
14
|
Bogotá, Colombia
|
Colegio San Carlos
|
Malak Mohamed
|
14
|
New Cairo, Egypt
|
The British International School, GEMS
|
Catherine Li
|
16
|
San Jose, California
|
The Harker School
|
Rachel Lee
|
17
|
Brooklyn, New York
|
Hunter College High School
|
Matthew Kuznicki
|
14
|
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
|
Homeschooled
|
Laura Helling
|
14
|
Johannesburg, South Africa
|
Parktown High School for Girls
|
Tejo Madhavarapu
|
12
|
Cupertino, California
|
Homeschooled, L. Euler Academy
|
Victor Robila
|
15
|
New York, New York
|
Hunter College High School
|
Susie Lu
|
14
|
Sammamish, Washington
|
Sammamish School
|
Jessica Kim
|
17
|
La Canada, California
|
La Canada High School
|
Junayed Rafi
|
17
|
Dhaka, Bangladesh
|
Adamjee Public School
|
Chinmayi Goyal
|
14
|
Yorktown Heights, New York
|
Yorktown High School
|
April Ren
|
17
|
New York, New York
|
Hunter College High School
|
Ayushi Mohanty
|
16
|
Houston, Texas
|
Carnegie Vanguard High School
|
Ahitagni Das
|
17
|
Siliguri, India
|
Delhi Public School, Siliguri
|
Luke Andrews
|
17
|
Centurion, South Africa
|
Cornwall Hill College
|
Ananya Arunachalam
|
14
|
Tamil Nadu, India
|
D.A.V. Girls Senior Secondary School
|
Luis Neira Visiers
|
16
|
Madrid, Spain
|
Colegio de Fomento El Prado
|
Sabrina Guo
|
16
|
Oyster Bay, New York
|
Syosset High School
|
Avi Shah
|
15
|
Mumbai, India
|
Oberoi International School, OGC
|
Emmanuel Rassou
|
18
|
Cape Town, South Africa
|
SA College High School (SACS)
|
Meet Baani Kaur
|
17
|
Uttarakhand, India
|
Welham Boys' School
|
Shivika Gupta
|
15
|
Maharashtra, India
|
Oberoi International School
|
Natashya-Millie Becks
|
16
|
Bedfordshire, United Kingdom
|
Beaumont School
|
Aurora Wang
|
16
|
Shoreview, Minnesota
|
Mounds View High School
|
Shoshana Elgart
|
16
|
Blacksburg, Virginia
|
Blacksburg High School
|
Sanchali Banerjee
|
15
|
Herndon, Virginia
|
Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology
|
Victor Long
|
15
|
Gilbert, Arizona
|
Hamilton High School
|
Pratham Yogish Maliya
|
14
|
Bangalore, India
|
National Public School, Koramangala
|
William Huang
|
17
|
Rancho Palos Verdes, California
|
Palos Verdes Peninsula High School
|
Ria Garg
|
16
|
Frisco, Texas
|
Centennial High School
|
Anant Asthana
|
16
|
Sugar Land, Texas
|
Dulles High School
|
Jo Leo Presaldo
|
15
|
Sipalay City, Philippines
|
Philippine Science High School - Main Campus
|
Shobhit Agarwal
|
15
|
Frisco, Texas
|
Rick Reedy High School
|
Maggie Peng
|
16
|
San Jose, California
|
BASIS Independent Silicon Valley
|
Nasya Choy
|
15
|
Conway, Arkansas
|
Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science, and the Arts
|
Ryan Santosh
|
15
|
Mumbai, India
|
Oberoi International School (OGC)
|
Jaanak Prashar
|
16
|
Fulshear, Texas
|
Jordan High School
|
Angela Narkin
|
15
|
San Francisco, California
|
San Francisco University High School
|
Uwakmfon Jacob
|
14
|
Port-Harcourt, Nigeria
|
Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Nigeria
|
Nathan Elias
|
16
|
Austin, Texas
|
Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)
|
Luke Ting
|
16
|
Dallas, Texas
|
Highland Park High School
|
Alexandra Kim
|
15
|
Pasadena, California
|
Polytechnic School
|
Uday Shankar
|
11
|
Cupertino, California
|
Khan Lab School
|
Keshav Narang
|
16
|
Ulmeca Place, California
|
Stanford Online High School
|
Tyler McHugh
|
16
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
Northside College Prep
|
Alexander Bell
|
16
|
Easton, Pennsylvania
|
Moravian Academy
|
Reiyah Jacobs
|
16
|
Cary, North Carolina
|
Thales Academy-Apex
About
The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 190 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.
World Science Scholars is part of World Science U, which is the online education arm of WSF, where students and lifelong learners dive more deeply into cutting edge science through artfully produced digital education content presented by world-renowned scientists.View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-science-scholars-announces-2022-cohort-301651367.html
SOURCE The World Science Festival