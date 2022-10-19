The Family Wealth Alliance Announces 2022 Young Professionals Awards Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Family Wealth Alliance is pleased to announce the 25 recipients of its 2022 Young Professionals in Family Wealth Awards, which honor family wealth professionals under 40 who have demonstrated success in their careers and made significant contributions to the industry.
“Our Young Professionals Awards winners came from an incredibly strong slate of nominees this year. Our panel of eight esteemed judges were impressed by the talent and accomplishments of every one of these individuals. They highlight a very optimistic future for this industry,” said Rachel Hyman, President of The Family Wealth Alliance.
A panel of eight third-party judges selected the 2022 winners. Winners were announced tonight at an awards ceremony during the 2022 Alliance Fall Forum, an annual family wealth industry conference held October 18-20, 2022.
The 25 winners are:
• Joseph Ali, PKF O'Connor Davies
• Victor Abiamiri, Brown Advisory
• Emily Cashman, Ballentine Partners
• Michael Clark, The Family Office at Synovus
• Liz De Nitto, Sequoia Financial Group
• Jeffery P. DeHaan, Clearwater Capital Partners
• Candace Duecker, Seneschal Advisors
• Laurel Eschbach, Market Street Trust Company
• Ben Evers, Tiedemann Advisors
• Karen M. Fleming, FORVIS
• James Futtrell, BMO Family Office
• Brian Gaister, Pennington Partners
• Abigail S. George, CIBC Private Wealth Management
• Annie Hays, Sequoia Financial Group
• Amanda McGrath, Asset Advisory Group
• Karla Ortiz-Flores, Market Street Trust Company
• Kristen Hosak Pace, ArentFox Schiff
• Kristy Pennock, BMO Family Office
• Rachael Reese, Tolleson Wealth Management
• Oliver Rose, Cresset
• Elliot Rotstein, Ballentine Partners
• Whitney Webb, Cresset
• Jacquie Weflen, TFO Phoenix
• Cathy Wiegand, The Family Office at Synovus
• Lauren Wood, Wetherby Asset Management
For more information about the Alliance Young Professionals in Family Wealth Awards winners and judging process, please visit www.FamilyWealthAlliance.com.
About the Family Wealth Alliance
The Family Wealth Alliance connects the multifamily wealth community. It is the only organization focused exclusively on supporting multifamily wealth firms, including multifamily offices, external CIOs, high-end wealth management firms, trust companies, and the family office practices of private banks and law and accounting firms. Since 2003, the ideas brought forth by the Alliance have touched all aspects of the family wealth industry and made a positive difference in the businesses of hundreds of firms.
Brandelynn Perry
