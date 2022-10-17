Submit Release
El Paso CBP Officers Nab Man Wanted for Homicide

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the Paso Del Norte border crossing apprehended a man with an outstanding arrest warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

“The CBP inspection process is thorough and will often identify border crossers who are being sought by law enforcement,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “This part of the work performed by CBP officers helps keep our communities safe.”

On Oct.14, CBP officers encountered an 18-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived from Mexico via the pedestrian lanes. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The man was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 24 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault, forgery, aiding and abetting and manslaughter.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

