Eagle Pass CBP Officers Apprehend Two Fugitives Wanted for Murder

EAGLE PASS, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry detained two wanted men with outstanding felony warrants for murder in two unrelated arrests.

“Effective utilization of our national law enforcement databases allows officers to identify and apprehend wanted fugitives, bringing those charged with these heinous crimes to justice,” said Acting Port Director Elizabeth Garduno, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

On Friday, October 14, 2022, Mexican authorities coordinated with CBP to turn over Kevyn Bryan Rodriguez, a 29-year-old Honduran citizen at the Camino Real International Bridge. CBP officers secured Rodriguez and escorted him to secondary examination where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active felony arrest warrant out of Houston, Texas.

A Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of Rodriguez and transported him to the county jail.

The second arrested occurred on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at the Camino Real International Bridge. A CBP officer processing pedestrians arriving from Mexico referred Bryan Santos, a 20-year-old male United States citizen, for a secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for homicide and murder out of Fort Worth, Texas. The warrant was confirmed to be active. Santos was arrested and turned over to Maverick County Sheriff’s Office to await criminal proceedings.

A Maverick County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived to take custody of Santos and transported him to the county jail.

Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The National Crime Information Center (NCIC) is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

