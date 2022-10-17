FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DDOT Announces New Rulemaking for Shared Fleet Device Permits

New regulations ensure shared fleet devices are provided safely and equitably for District users

(Washington, DC) — Today, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the publishing of final rulemaking that ensures shared fleet devices are provided safely and equitably to all using them in the District. The new regulations for the Public Right-of-Way Occupancy Permits of Title 24 DCMR make way for the release of the 2023-24 Shared Fleet Device Permit Applications.

“Electric scooters and dockless e-bicycles are a fundamental part of our MoveDC long-range plan, and provide reliable multimodal transportation options for those traveling in DC while limiting the reliance of single-occupancy vehicle trips,” said DDOT Director Everett Lott. “We are excited to have developed a clear, concrete permitting process that best serves our residents, commuters, and visitors of the District.”

The final rulemaking and permit application update and clarify existing dockless program elements while recognizing the dynamic impact that dockless scooters and bikes have on the District. Currently, the District has five permitted operators operating dockless scooter programs and dockless bicycles. As of August 31, more than 5 million dockless trips were taken in Fiscal Year 22, consisting of 4,471,276 scooter trips and 585,613 electric bicycle trips that traveled nearly 6.8 million miles of District streets. More than 1,000 bike racks were installed in the last year to support this program and encourage safe riding and locking.

Some of the highlights of DDOT’s Shared Fleet Device Program and its new regulations include:

Up to five Public Right-of-Way Occupancy Permits will be awarded for scooters for a period of 24 months.

All current operators must reapply for the new permit.

Incentives for providers offering robust low-income ridership programs.

Capping the number of scooters in the public right-of-way at 5,000 per permit.

New requirement of a minimum deployment of 3% of all devices to each ward every day.

Capping the number of scooters that can be in a single ward to ensure equitable distribution of vehicles.

Updated standards for when permitted operators can increase the size of their fleet.

Updated standards for where permitted operators may deploy shared fleet devices, including limits on deployment within 300 feet of elementary schools and senior wellness centers.

Emphasis of requirement that operators equip vehicles with locking capability and conduct monthly audits of trip ends through user-generated photos.

For more details on DDOT’s Shared Fleet Devices Program and information regarding permit deadlines and schedule, please visit https://ddot.dc.gov/page/shared-fleet-permits-district.

