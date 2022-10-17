Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,833 in the last 365 days.

Judicial Profile: San Bernadino County Judge Antoine F. Raphael

Growing up during the civil war in Lebanon, one of Superior Court Judge Antoine F. Raphael’s earliest childhood memories is his mother returning home, happy for the first time in months, after speaking to a judge who allowed her to liquidate her family’s assets.

You just read:

Judicial Profile: San Bernadino County Judge Antoine F. Raphael

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.