Auditor’s Office Remains #1 on Oversight.gov

DOVER, Del. – State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness said today that her office has remained the No. 1 ranking for state and local agencies that have uploaded reports to a website that seeks to improve transparency and accountability for federal, state and local agencies nationwide.

“Oversight.gov was created by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency,” McGuiness explained. “The site’s goal is to consolidate all public reports from Inspectors General to a single online resource in order to improve the public’s access to independent and authoritative information about oversight efforts across the country.”

The Delaware State Auditor’s Office uploaded 188 reports out of 700 total state and local reports uploaded to Oversight.gov to-date. With millions of views per year, the website has become a popular place for people to access a variety of government-produced reports.

In 2020, McGuiness’ office was the first agency that participated in Oversight.gov’s pilot initiative for state and local governments.

“The Delaware State Auditor’s Office has remained the number-one agency ranking for over 6 months,” said McGuiness. “My team and I value transparency and accountability in government, and Oversight.gov allows us the opportunity to uphold these values by sharing all of our reports for the public to compare oversight efforts at all levels of government.”

To see the rankings on Oversight.gov, go to https://www.oversight.gov/state-local/reports.

The Delaware State Auditor serves Delawareans by providing independent objective oversight of the state government's use of taxpayer dollars with the goal of deterring fraud, waste and abuse through unbiased assessments, including the use of various audits, special reports, and investigations of financial operations designed to ensure statutory compliance while enhancing governmental economy, efficiency and effectiveness.

