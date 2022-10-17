Beach Bills to Create Brewery Trail Signs, Online Database of all Tourism Roadside Markers Advance

Trenton – In an effort to bolster tourism in the state, the Senate today unanimously passed two bills sponsored by Senator Jim Beach which would assist visitors in locating potential points of interest around the state.

“The pandemic took a serious toll on the state’s tourism industry and these bills will assist in its recovery and continued growth,” said Senator Beach (D-Camden/Burlington). “They will help residents and visitors to the state locate historic sites, cultural landmarks and local craft beverage producers so they can better enjoy their time here.”

The first bill, S-916, would provide awareness of and promote a trail-like path throughout the state of breweries, cideries, distilleries and meaderies. Alcohol manufacturers could apply to have a sign directing people to their business.

Special consideration would be given to locations that are in close proximity to one another or are thematically linked by surrounding arts, cultural or exhibits of interest to tourists. Under the bill, the State Council on the Arts would establish a visual arts competition to gather original artwork to be placed on the signs. The second bill, S-2276, would require the Division of Travel and Tourism to develop and maintain a website of New Jersey’s cultural roadside markers, historical sites and districts. The information on the website would be formatted to be searchable and available as a list, and as an interactive map.