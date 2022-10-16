President gets acquainted with construction projects

UZBEKISTAN, October 16 - On October 17, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the presentation of projects for the construction of several facilities.

Information about the Olympic village was presented. This complex is designed to host the 2025 Asian Youth Games. Following the requirements of international sports federations, projects have been prepared for the construction of an Olympic stadium, indoor and outdoor complexes, swimming pools for water and rowing sports.

The organizational and financial aspects of this major project were considered in today’s presentation. Responsible persons reported on the proposals of foreign companies, schedules for the supply of building materials and sports equipment.

Along with the construction of the Olympic village, the Head of the state paid special attention to the issue of its effective use in the future.

“First of all, it is necessary to draw up a clear work plan, build a high-quality complex, hold the Asian Games at a high level. The next important issue is how to use this village in the future. Therefore, after the competition, it is necessary to turn this place into a training center for coaches and athletes. It will be possible to place the Ministry of Sports Development and the Federation in the administrative buildings. Then there will be a holistic sports atmosphere. Along with the construction of sports facilities for our youth, it is also necessary to develop the methodology”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The presentation also included a project for the development of tourism in Parkent district.

This issue was considered at the session of Tashkent Regional Council of People’s Deputies on September 22 this year. The President emphasized that the region has great tourism opportunities and instructed to use the potential of the districts.

Thus, the “Golden Ring” of the Tashkent region is being created, which will connect Zangiata, Chinaz, Akhangaran, Angren, Parkent and Bostanlyk districts. For example, there are many recreation areas around the villages of Kumushkan, Zarkent and Suqoq in Parkent district. But due to insufficient infrastructure, the existing potential has not been fully realized.

In this regard, a separate master plan was developed, which provides for the improvement of the condition of roads leading to the tourist area of ​​Parkent, the expansion of electricity and drinking water supplies, the implementation of measures on watering and greening the mountain slopes. In general, infrastructure will be created by the state, and areas promising for tourism will be put up for auction.

The Head of the state, noting not only the economic, but also the social significance of the project, proposed the creation of a management company for the systematic organization of work on infrastructure construction.

During the presentation, plans were also discussed to expand the conditions for pilgrims in the mausoleum of Hakim at-Termizi in Surkhandarya region.

