Mad Mind Studios Designs Bored Ape Yacht Club Blueberry Kickoff for New Kickback CBD-Infused Drink Flavor

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mad Mind Studios, a full-service branding and website design agency in Los Angeles, is the powerful creative marketing force behind the recent branding and launching of the newest addition to one of the most innovative (and tasty) CBD infused drink on the market – Kickback. Bored Ape Blueberry is the latest flavor in the lineup. As the name implies, it bears the iconic and highly sought after NFT Bored Ape Yacht Club logo.

“We are beyond thrilled with the outstanding work the talented team at Mad Mind Studios has put together for our new Kickback flavor,” stated Pierre Real, founder of Kickback. “We have trusted Mad Mind Studios with our branding and design with our Kickback products from the ground up. We have always been very pleased with their creative work. They have taken it to the next level this time though - arranging for the NFT Bored Ape logo to be on the label of our blueberry flavor addition. We couldn’t be more excited and can’t wait to introduce Kickback CBD-infused Bored Ape Blueberry to the public.”

Founder Omid Mousaei and his team at Made Mind Studios is appreciated for forward-thinking, out-of-the-box collective efforts from highly skilled team members. The agency began working with Kickback when the CBD-related company first launched in 2017– creating their brand identity, designing the logo, product packaging, and website, and masterminding inventive ways to proactively scale the new company.

With the latest project, the branding and debut of Kickback’s new blueberry lemonade flavor, Mad Mind Studios took an unprecedented approach by incorporating the impressive Bored Ape Yacht Club into the dynamic design and in the product name. They also tended to the negotiations involved with using the NFT-based ape.

NTF, or non-fungible tokens, are a type of globally recognized cryptocurrency that have gained recognition and soared in popularity in recent years. While not mutually interchangeable for their monetary value as crypto assets are, NTFs are valued for their verifiable digital scarcity and cannot be replaced due to their uniqueness.

Digital art and collectibles are among the most coveted applications NTFs can be useful for. Bored Ape Yacht Club is a prime example of an NTF. It is a limited NFT collection consisting of 10,000 one-of-a-kind digital collectibles that live on the Ethereum blockchain. The digital creations are available to purchase or for bartering.

Mad Mind Studios was founded in 2010. The bold move of adopting the Bored Ape for their Kickback client’s advertising is reflective of Mad Mind Studio’s vision to lead the pack in futuristic marketing endeavors. From its position as a forerunner in CBD and hemp marketing to diving into an NTF venture, MMS continues to take huge strides forward.

According to Mad Mind Studios, the NTF boom is coming to the cannabis and CBD Hemp infused market. “We aren’t about to miss the boat,” Samuel Zhao of the MMS team said. Judging from the agency’s reputation, the statement is most likely right on the money.

To find out more about Mad Mind Studios’ innovative marketing approach and/or to inquire about branding CBD Hemp infused products or rebranding your company, visit the company’s website at https://madmindstudios.com/.

