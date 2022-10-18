Project Dirtnap Sequesters Carbon with Organic Lawn Care
Project Dirtnap is a carbon sequestering endeavor to educate homeowners on the effects of lawn care and the significance of an organic approach.FORT COLLINS, CO, USA, October 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all know organic is a healthy consumer decision, but did you know that an organic lawn can reduce your personal carbon footprint up to 15%?
Seth Wiersma, a Clean Air Lawn Care franchisee, opened last fall in Atlanta, GA and joined the company’s Project Dirtnap.
Project Dirtnap is a carbon sequestering endeavor to educate homeowners on the effects of lawn care and the significance of an organic approach. The American lawn is capable of becoming a carbon retiring faucet by transferring CO from the air to the dirt for the long nap via photosynthesis. Clean Air Lawn Care envisions the transformation of lawns across the US into a carbon retiring grid.
Light bulbs, bicycles, and composting are well chronicled. The organic American lawn is a new arrow in the carbon conscience consumer’s quiver. Scientists estimate that an organically treated lawn can sequester up to 4X the amount of carbon that a chemically treated lawn can.
“Project Dirtnap makes me feel fantastic about my business when we implement the microbial and root efficiencies organic lawn care can create in activating our customers’ carbon retiring lawns.” states Wiersma. “It’s really easy for the customer too – we put their lawn to work.”
History of Clean Air Lawn Care business sustainability
At the time the company was founded 10-12% of nation’s air pollution came from small engines where the majority of that pollution came from lawn care (EPA). The EPA now estimates that number to be around 5% and California has passed a law banning gas powered lawn care purchases in 2024. Clean Air’s leadership in proving a profitable business model and aiding manufacturers’ innovations have significantly contributed to this innovative improvement.
Given the positive environmental opportunity with Project Dirtnap, Clean Air Lawn Care is poised to lead again.
