CanNor launches Expression of Interest for projects beginning in the 2023-2024 fiscal year

Businesses and organizations interested in accessing CanNor funding can now submit ideas for projects across the North that align with the Agency's mandate

IQALUIT, NU, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Northerners are full of innovative and bold ideas: initiatives that grow local economies while strengthening their communities.

Today, the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister responsible for PrairiesCan and Minister responsible for CanNor, announced the launch of CanNor's Expression of Interest (EOI) for projects/initiatives in the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut beginning April 1, 2023 or the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

This represents the first step to identifying projects that could be eligible for support through CanNor's various funding programs. Eligible businesses and organizations have until midnight on November 30, 2022 to submit ideas.

The EOI process is a critical part of CanNor's role in supporting Northerners with innovative ideas to help build diversified and dynamic economies across the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut.

Quotes

"Across the territories, Northerners have the ideas and the knowledge to grow their business or develop new projects that support their communities. The launch of CanNor's Expression of Interest signifies the beginning of another year of growth, partnering with Northerners to achieve their goals and aspirations. As we celebrate Small Business Week, we also celebrate the role of all businesses and organizations within our communities. Together, we look ahead to an even stronger, more diversified North – one built by ambitious, dedicated and community-driven Northerners."

The Honourable Dan Vandal,

Minister of Northern Affairs, Minister for PrairiesCan and Minister for CanNor

Quick facts

CanNor launches an annual Expression of Interest (EOI) to help identify projects that could be eligible for support through CanNor's various funding programs.

The EOI for projects starting after April 1, 2023 begins on October 17, 2022 . Eligible businesses and organizations have until Wednesday, November 30 at 11:59 p.m. (YT) to submit an EOI.

begins on . Eligible businesses and organizations have until at (YT) to submit an EOI. The following are eligible to submit an EOI:

small- and medium-sized enterprises;



not-for-profit associations and organizations with a project that will provide economic benefits to one or more of the territories; and



non-federal entities or other levels of government, public or private, Indigenous or non-Indigenous, that work to promote economic development in the territories.

EOI submissions are screened as efficiently as possible while ensuring fairness, transparency and precision. Each project is screened based on the criteria outlined in the submission form, which is available online in various accessible formats.

Priority will be given to projects that address one or more of the following business and community economic development priorities:

Diversification and Innovation



Infrastructure Investments and Development



Resource Development



Skilled Workforce



Economic Recovery and Stabilization

Interested businesses and organizations are encouraged to complete an EOI submission online or reach out to one of CanNor's Regional Offices to discuss ideas.

