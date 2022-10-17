Submit Release
TECH'S LEADING VOICES TO CONVERGE AT E-CORE CONNECTIONS '22 INDUSTRY SUMMIT

Conference Will Bring Together Diverse Range of Some of the World's Most Visible Brands, IT and Business Thought Leaders, Executives, Investors, Disruptors and Media

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- e-Core, a leading solutions provider for cloud application modernization, digital product development, and agile transformation, will host its annual conference, the Connections '22 summit on Thursday, October 20 at 11 am. The program will assemble a diverse range of some of the world's most visible brands across multiple industries, IT and business thought leaders, executives, investors, disruptors and members of the media addressing the latest innovations and best practices in the rapidly evolving technology industry.

The full day virtual program will feature a keynote speech by Terry Jones, founder of Travelocity.com and founding chairman of Kayak.com, followed by a robust roster of influential speakers discussing up to the moment technology trends and business insights, as well as cutting-edge demos of new to market Google Cloud and Atlassian products led by e-Core experts. e-Core is widely recognized as one of the industry's most distinguished Atlassian and Google Cloud collaborators, having earned Google Cloud Specialization Partner status in application development and Atlassian Specialized Partner status in cloud, agile at scale, and ITSM - the highest technical designations a partner can reach.

The program features other notable speakers, including Nancy Rademaker, futurist and co-founder at Drawify; Bruce Guptill, chief analyst from Addressable Markets and author at The Analyst Syndicate; Rachel Wright, author of Strategy for Jira; Chris Kissel, research vice president, Security Products at IDC; and Spencer Horn, acclaimed executive coach at Team Performance Authority. 

https://web.cvent.com/event/bbb222f8-c1a4-44ca-937f-c8c984d96dba/summary

About e-Core

Let our experience be the core of our partnership with you. For more than 22 years, e-Core has been a trusted technology partner for customers around the globe, helping them to unlock the value of technology investments. Leverage e-Core's expertise to accelerate your agile transformation, enhance your software development initiatives, or build digital solutions to transform your business, scale for growth, and continuously improve your competitive advantage.

Contact:
Michael Johnston
Co-Communications 
mjohnston@cocommunications.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/techs-leading-voices-to-converge-at-e-core-connections-22-industry-summit-301651167.html

SOURCE e-Core

