Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,879 in the last 365 days.

Cookie Co.'s Fifth SoCal Location Opens in Yucaipa

The Inland Empire is now home to another much anticipated Cookie Co., opening Saturday, October 22nd in Yucaipa Pointe Shopping Center

REDLANDS, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the opening of Cookie Co.'s Beaumont location, the nationally expanding brand is now set to open their Yucaipa location. As one of three other locations that have opened this year in Southern California, the Yucaipa location is corporately owned by founders Elise and Matt Thomas. Located at 31495 Yucaipa Blvd, Suite 2 in the Yucaipa Pointe Shopping Center, Cookie Co,'s opening week line-up of cookies will include Guava Pop Tart, Peanut Butter Lovers, German Chocolate, and Cookie Co.'s signature Chocolate Chip. Grand opening news for the Yucaipa location will be available HERE on Instagram and updated in real time. Additional locations are scheduled to open in the last quarter of 2022, including a location in Corona.

"This year has been an exciting period of expansion for Cookie Co. The demand from residents in Yucaipa has been significant, making this location a great choice for us in a shopping center we see immense potential within." -Elise Thomas, Co-Founder, Cookie Co.

About Cookie Co:

Gourmet cookies, made locally. Founded in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, Cookie Co. began as a labor of love, offering the simplest of comfort foods – fresh baked cookies. Baked right at home with curbside pick-up in their driveway, Founders Elise and Matt Thomas discovered peace in providing an experience that reminded them of hopeful childhood memories. Opening the first location in August 2020 in Redlands, California, Cookie Co. is known for its signature cookie recipes which are proprietary to the company. Cookie Co. has six locations open including Redlands, Riverside, Temecula, Beaumont and now Yucaipa, California alongside Georgetown, Texas. Thanks to raving fans near and far, Cookie Co. and is now available as a franchise. Interested franchise partners can learn more by contacting: franchise@cookieco.com.

Learn More:
CookieCo.com | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok 

Contact: Paula Steurer
Sterling Public Relations
Direct: 949. 200. 6566
Concierge@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cookie-cos-fifth-socal-location-opens-in-yucaipa-301651164.html

SOURCE Cookie Co.

You just read:

Cookie Co.'s Fifth SoCal Location Opens in Yucaipa

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.