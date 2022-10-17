Media Advisory - CMHC to release latest Housing Supply Report

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) will release its bi-annual Housing Supply Report on Tuesday, October 18 at 8:30 AM ET. The release of the Housing Supply Report will be in addition to and coincide with CMHC's monthly Housing Starts and Completions Survey data for September, which will be released at the usual time of 8:15 AM ET.

CMHC's Housing Supply Report will provide a detailed analysis of new housing construction trends during the first six months of 2022 in Canada's six largest census metropolitan areas (CMAs):

Toronto

Vancouver

Montreal

Edmonton

Calgary

Ottawa

Along with reporting on the latest trends in new home construction, this edition of the Housing Supply Report will also examine the evolution of construction costs and construction time for different dwelling types in Canada's six largest urban centres.

