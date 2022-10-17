Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,980 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,899 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Float Tool for Concrete Finishing (DNV-377)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better tool for smoothing out concrete," said an inventor, from Colorado Springs, Colo., "so I invented the VIBER FLOAT. My design increases efficiency by simplifying the operation."

The invention provides an improved float tool for concrete finishing. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a traditional concrete float tool. As a result, it saves time and effort and it ensures that a very smooth concrete finish is achieved. The invention features an innovative and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for concrete contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DNV-377, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-improved-float-tool-for-concrete-finishing-dnv-377-301650094.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Float Tool for Concrete Finishing (DNV-377)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.