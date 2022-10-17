4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 19

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, to discuss nominations for the new district magistrate judge position in Coffey County.



The new district magistrate judge position was among the posts certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. The annual salary for a district magistrate judge position is $76,601.



The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.

Public access

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:



Accommodation



Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:



ADA Coordinator

ADA@kscourts.org

785-296-2256

TTY at 711



District magistrate judge appointment process



To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be:

a resident of Coffey County at the time of taking office and while holding office;

a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and

either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months.



The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions.



Term of office



After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.



Nominating commission



The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Ianne Dickinson and Forrest Lowry, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly.