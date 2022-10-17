Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,984 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 270,878 in the last 365 days.

4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 19

TOPEKA—The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, to discuss nominations for the new district magistrate judge position in Coffey County. 
 
The new district magistrate judge position was among the posts certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them. The annual salary for a district magistrate judge position is $76,601. 
 
The 4th Judicial District is composed of Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, and Osage counties.  

Public access  

The meeting is open to the public. To listen:  


Accommodation  
 
Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meeting should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible:  
 
ADA Coordinator  
ADA@kscourts.org  
785-296-2256  
TTY at 711  
 
District magistrate judge appointment process 
 
To be considered for district magistrate judge, a nominee must be: 

  • a resident of Coffey County at the time of taking office and while holding office; 

  • a graduate of a high school, a secondary school, or the equivalent; and 

  • either a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas or able to pass an examination to become certified within 18 months. 


The nominating commission selects whom to appoint to fill magistrate judge positions. 
 
Term of office  
 
After serving one year in office, a new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.  
 
Nominating commission  
 
The 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Eric S. Rosen as the nonvoting chair; Craig Cole, Garnett; Anthony Mersman, Greeley; Phyllis Gardner and Janet Walsh, Lyndon; Ianne Dickinson and Forrest Lowry, Ottawa; John Boyd, Pomona; and Timothy Johnson, Waverly. 

You just read:

4th Judicial District Nominating Commission to meet October 19

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.