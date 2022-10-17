HUNTER PENCE TO KEY NOTE WORLD UNITED NATIONS DAY BLUE MARBLE at San Jose City Hall

Former San Francisco Giants player Hunter Pence rides a scooter onto the field for a ceremony to be honored on the team's Wall of Fame before a baseball game between the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two-time World Champion with the SF Giants in 2012 and 2014, Hunter Pence has taken the cause of Ocean Conservation and Climate Resilience seriously. On October 24, 2022 WORLD UNITED NATIONS DAY, he will be delivering the Key-Note address at the Blue Carpet Blue Marble Awards ceremony scheduled at the San Jose City Hall Rotunda, hosted by the Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium of the Bay. Famously riding an electric scooter to reduce his carbon impact, Hunter Pence has been a fierce and passionate campaigner for eliminating ocean plastics, shoreline clean ups, eating veggies, planting trees and reducing Green House Gas emissions.

The Smithsonian Affiliated Aquarium is part of the non-profit Bay Ecotarium celebrating its 41st anniversary of Ocean Conservation and Climate Advocacy undergoing a major transformation into the world’s most comprehensive climate resilience and sustainable ocean living museum that would engage indigenous voices in its awareness campaign to mitigate the greatest existential threat faced by humanity today. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden delivered the Key-Note at the unveiling of the vision in San Francisco.

With a welcome address by San Jose Mayor Sam Licardo and Opening remarks by Silicon Valley leader George Kurian, Chief Executive Officer of NetApp, the event would honor California’s Climate and Ocean heroes who have made a difference to the communities they serve and the causes that they uphold in strengthening our environment, in more ways than one. ABC7 News Anchor Dan Ashley will be the Master of Ceremonies for the evening with live music performances by multi-Grammy winners Rickey Kej and Lonnie Park along with Live Jazz performances by Radio Gatsby. “We are delighted to host Hunter Pence, Mayor Sam Licardo and NetApp CEO George Kurian grace the World UN Day. This is an important endorsement to Climate Awareness and informed sustained Action”, said George Jacob FRCGS, President & CEO of Bay Ecotarium in San Francisco.

