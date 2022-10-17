Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care Achieves Deficiency-Free Rating During Annual State Inspection
Our teams continuously strive to deliver the best in care and service to our residents and families all while adhering to the state requirements.”WELLESLEY, MA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Health Care Associates (NHCA) is proud to announce that its affiliate center in Wellesley, MA, Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care, has earned a deficiency-free survey during its annual inspection from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
"A deficiency-free rating is a perfect score, it means that the state inspectors found no shortcomings or issues within the center," explained Marvin Ostreicher, president of NHCA. "Our teams continuously strive to deliver the best in care and service to our residents and families all while adhering to the state requirements. This achievement is a testament to their outstanding efforts."
A deficiency-free rating is one of the top indicators of excellence in long-term care, and with increasingly stringent regulations, achieving the rating is extremely difficult. During the annual survey, the Department of Public Health evaluates the center for quality, safety, administration effectiveness, cleanliness, nursing care, activity programs, protection of resident rights, and food services.
“Receiving a deficiency-free survey is a great accomplishment,” said Marianne Clark, Director of Nursing Services at Newton Wellesley. “We want to thank every team member for the part they played in helping us achieve it. In such an unusual and uncertain time, we are all facing many unknowns, but our staff has remained diligent in their efforts to provide quality care and we could not be happier with the level of success we have achieved.”
In addition to this achievement, Newton Wellesley maintains five-star ratings for overall and quality from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and has a 97% recommendation rating based on feedback from families and residents through a third-party, Pinnacle Quality Insight.
About Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care: Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer’s Care is a dementia certified skilled nursing facility operated under the guidance of National Health Care Associates (NHCA), a leading provider of long-term care and short-term rehabilitation. For more information, visit www.NewtonWellesleyALZ.com.
About National Health Care Associates: National Health Care Associates (NHCA), operates a post-acute network of skilled nursing and assisted living centers throughout the northeast. NHCA's 35-year legacy is grounded in its commitment to the highest quality of care, a focus on exceptional customer service, and providing a nurturing environment for patients, residents, and their families. For more information, visit www.NHCA.com.
