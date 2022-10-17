Cunningham, Pou Bill to Prevent Catalytic Converter Thefts Clears Senate

Trenton – Legislation sponsored by Senator Sandra Cunningham and Senator Nellie Pou which aims to curtail the sale of stolen catalytic converters passed the Senate today.

“In recent years, Jersey City has seen a serious spike in catalytic converter thefts. Police have even gone so far as to encourage residents to place some sort of identifying marker on their catalytic converter to making it easier to trace if it is stolen,” said Senator Cunningham (D-Hudson). “This legislation aims to make it harder to resell stolen parts, in an effort to discourage the theft all together.”

The bill, S-249, would require operators of scrap metal businesses to only purchase used catalytic converters from individuals who are able to provide the VIN of the car the part was taken from and either the title or registration, a receipt from a repair or a bill of sale.

“Catalytic converter thefts have been popping up all over the state, leaving residents unable to drive their cars and in need of a major repair,” said Senator Pou (D-Passaic/Bergen). “Unfortunately, once stolen they can be difficult to trace but with this legislation we can make them harder to resell, and therefore less valuable.”

The bill was released from the Senate by a vote of 37-0.