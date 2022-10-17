Local Government Training Conference - 11/17/2022

Office of the Minnesota State Auditor

Local Government Training Conference

(Presented Virtually)

November 17, 2022

The Office of the State Auditor is partnering with the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) to present our annual Local Government Training Conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022. The conference is being presented virtually (online).

For more information about the conference including the agenda and to register, please go to the conference page on NASACT website.

In order to register, you will need to create a NASACT profile. You will be prompted to create the profile when you click on the register button. There are both CPE and Non-CPE options for registration.

If you have questions on registering, please contact Vicki Faro at NASACT at (859) 276-1147 or vfaro@nasact.org. For other questions about the conference, please contact Tom Karlson at 651-296-4715 or email training@osa.state.mn.us.