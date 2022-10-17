LIFT BRIDGE BREWING and TUTUS HOLDINGS ANNOUNCE JOINT VENTURE: LYVLY, INC NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE MANUFACTURING
LYVLY will have the structural flexibility to quickly and decisively capitalize on new opportunities. The non-alcoholic beverage space attracts different investors with an eye on viral growth,”MINNESOTA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lift Bridge Brewing Company and TUTUS HOLDINGS, INC. announced the completion of a joint venture partnership, LYVLY, INC (LYVLY).
LYVLY will function as an entrepreneurial unit dedicated to tapping the growth potential of emerging beverage segments, particularly ready-to-drink beverages, with positioning focused on health and well-being. Launching November 2022, the LYVLY flagship brand is a hemp-infused energy drink with electrolytes. LYVLY will actively expand into adjacent beverage segments. With its increased brand range, LYVLY will direct and indirect distribution across the county.
"Our increasing focus on non-alcoholic beverages has created opportunity beyond a regional brewery. LYVLY will focus on national grocery, convenience stores, and dispensary call points," said Dan Schwarz, Lift Bridge CEO. "LYVLY's sales leadership has come from market-leading energy drinks, intending to deliver high-volume impact in a well-being market that is developing quickly." Brands already within the segment include Kill Cliff, Mad Tasty, and CBD Living. LYVLY will focus on expanding its geographical reach and entering new markets with bold new products.
"We have great respect for Lift Bridge and their track record with high-profile national campaigns," said LYVLY's CEO, Jon Wood. "Aside from their regional success as a brewery, their role in the development and manufacturing of Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Seltzer is undeniable. They created a flavor profile for a top celebrity product line and expanded nationally in months. Our investors have high expectations for LYVLY; our exclusive partnership with Lift Bridge was critical to our overall growth strategy."
"As an independent entity, LYVLY will have the structural flexibility to quickly and decisively capitalize on new opportunities. The non-alcoholic beverage space attracts different investors with an eye on viral growth," stated Schwarz. "It also allows us the freedom to pursue celebrity projects and plug them directly into national distribution." LYVLY has assembled entrepreneurial management, highly experienced in beverage manufacturing and distribution, accounting, and private equity with a clear focus on marketing and sales.
"The CBD beverage market is developing quickly. We are seeking viral growth in a segment that depends on taste but thrives on a strong operational foundation to reach financial objectives," stated Wood.
