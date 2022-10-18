Aireal Helps Group Win Nowitzki Restaurant RFP
EINPresswire.com/ -- Aireal today announced that its experiential technology and design services played a crucial role in D&B Mitchell Group's winning response to DFW Airport's proposal request related to the new space at Terminal C, Gate 37. The immersive experience helped the airport & D&B Mitchell visualize a new restaurant concept called Nowitzki.
D&B Mitchell is a Dallas-based restaurant group that has developed and brought original, unique, and high-quality brands to DFW Airport. D&B Mitchell is led by industry veterans and has over 20 years of success, bringing multiple award-winning concepts and brands to market.
Nowitzki is a sports-icon-themed restaurant based on the international superstar, Dallas legend, and NBA great Dirk Nowitzki. The space represents more than a sports and/or celebrity-themed restaurant, but a pillar of Dallas pride that stretches worldwide. What makes Nowitzki at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Terminal C so unique is the immediate brand recognition and passion for the well-loved Dallas sports and humanitarian icon. Nowitzki combines a fast-paced, clean, working, and friendly experience with on-the-go meals. This unique concept also offers a VIP sports entertainment experience paired with exceptional culinary expertise and the feel of an upscale club suite or sports lounge in the heart of Dallas.
Aireal provided D&B Mitchell with an immersive and interactive visualization of the restaurant by leveraging its newest technology offering, Omnistream. Aireal's virtual tour of Nowitzki allowed DFW Airport executives to fully interact and explore the future space by entering the restaurant from the terminal, changing out TV layouts, seeing the efficient kitchen layout, and how alcohol can be secured after hours. Through a proprietary web-embeddable experience, Omnistream, Aireal was able to provide an integral piece to DFW Airport's RFP and instill confidence in key decision-makers around the potential of Nowitzki.
In addition to the virtual tour and rendering creation, Aireal provided a multitude of design services for Nowitzki — Services included the complete interior design for the entire restaurant by pulling in elements of Dirk's life and basketball career. Aireal also designed the uniforms, merchandise, and branding for the restaurant.
Aireal will also be creating an augmented-reality version of Dirk himself. Patrons of Nowitzki will be able to interact and capture shareable photos with the legend using Aireal's patented augmented reality technology.
"Aireal's interactive experience was crucial in helping us win the bid for Nowitzki's. We could not have done it without them. The experience allowed everyone in the process, from us to Dirk to the airport officials, to understand exactly how the restaurant would look and feel. Aireal is beyond cutting-edge and professional. We had an absolutely fantastic experience working with them."
- Derek Missimo, Managing Partner
D&B Mitchell Group
Aireal will continue to provide experience support for Nowitzki after the grand opening with content creation and support.
