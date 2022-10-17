Ottawa Palapa Tours takes on Dragons' Den
Does a small startup boat tour company have what it takes to face the dragons as tourism struggles to recover from a global pandemic?
Best "Lifestyle Business" We Have Ever Seen!”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As fellow Ottawa residents, we wanted to let you know that we’ve been selected to appear in an upcoming episode of DRAGONS’ DEN, airing October 20th at 8:00 PM (8:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service.
— Dragons' Den Season 17
We started Palapa Tours two years ago in the midst of a Global Pandemic in an industry that was the hardest hit “Tourism”. Ottawa Palapa Tours allows tourist and locals to take a relaxing tour up and down the Ottawa River on a Hawaiian style Palapa Hut. Whether it’s just hanging with friends for a fun time, taking a romantic cruise, or a Corporate / School Group Excursion, Palapa Tours is one of the coolest ways to get out on the water!
Palapa Tours International Corp. (also owned by Karpishka and Saucedo) offer a unique Licence/Operator program for expansion into other cities. Their Palapa Boats Business model has already attracted more than two dozen potential partners across Canada and the United States. See palapa.boats for expansion details.
We are grateful for all the support we’ve received in Ottawa and we’d love to talk to you about our experience pitching on the show. Please feel free to contact us at 343-204-5599 to set up an interview or in advance of our appearance.
Launching a business is no small task. No matter how big an idea you think you have, it still takes a lot of work and a ton of cash. Enter DRAGONS’ DEN, where aspiring entrepreneurs like Palapa Tours pitch their business concepts and products to a panel of Canadian business moguls who have the cash and the know-how to make it happen. They've all been there themselves, so pitchers better not enter the Den unprepared. It takes more than passion to convince these boardroom barons that an idea is worth their investment. The Dragons are ruthless and rightly so - it's their own personal money on the line.
Full episodes and exclusive behind-the-scenes content can be viewed at cbc.ca/dragonsden.
DRAGONS’ DEN is filmed at the CBC Broadcasting Centre in Toronto and airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC and the CBC Gem streaming service starting October 21. Tracie Tighe is Executive Producer. Molly Middleton and Saman Malik are the Senior Producers. Dianne Buckner hosts.
