Award-winning Novelist Releases How-to Guide for Completing National Novel Writing Month in November
100 Ways to Win NaNoWriMo shows writers how to join the small percentage crossing the finish line
Between ten and fifteen percent of the people registered hit the 50,000-word goal. I think that number should–and could—be much higher.”MARCO ISLAND, FLORIDA, USA, October 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Florida-based novelist and podcaster Gail Hulnick has won NaNoWriMo twice and has released a new guide for other writers who want to participate. Titled, 100 Ways to Win NaNoWriMo, the guide is a collection of tips and techniques to help writers win the mental game. It helps them prepare for the challenge, pace themselves through the month, deal with distractions, conquer the inevitable self-doubt, and carry on to “win.”
National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) is an annual challenge to produce a finished novel of at least 50,000 words in just thirty days. Since its launch in 1999, it has grown to almost half a million writers from around the world participating in 2021.
“Between ten and fifteen percent of the people registered hit the 50,000-word goal,” Ms. Hulnick says. “I think that number should–and could—be much higher.”
In addition to the 100 tips, the book also includes Ms Hulnick’s personal daily diary entries from both of her successful novel writing months. These private insights provide the inspiration and the oomph to keep a writer going when they’re feeling stuck or discouraged.
One of Ms. Hulnick’s NaNoWriMo novels, Sleeping Dogs Lie, is now a finalist in the Florida Writers Association annual Royal Palm Literary Awards. She has previously been the recipient of two Royal Palm Awards, once for her novel, A Bird in the Sand, and again for Resorting to Fraud.
Digital review copies of 100 Ways to Win NaNoWriMo are available to libraries, the media, and bookstores upon request.
NaNoWriMo is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides tools, structure, community, and encouragement to help people find their voices, achieve creative goals, and build new worlds — on and off the page.
The WindWord Group is an independent publishing and media company offering titles in fiction, nonfiction, and travel. It also presents The Brainwave Podcast, featuring interviews with authors, artists, musicians and other professional creatives about the origins and inspirations for their various works of art.
