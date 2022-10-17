Minnesota Supreme Court Issues Order Amending the Rules Governing the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project to Include Additional Areas of Representation and Education and Training Requirements for Rostered Paraprofessionals
News Item
Posted: Monday, October 17, 2022On October 6, 2022, the Minnesota Supreme Court issued an order (link here) promulgating amendments to the Supervised Practice Rules that govern the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project. The amendments allow approved legal paraprofessionals who are on the roster to provide advice and representation in some family law cases that involve allegations of domestic abuse or child abuse and provide advice and representation for petitioners in some order for protection (OFP) and harassment restraining order (HRO) cases. The changes are effective October 14, 2022.
In June 2022, the Court issued an order that anticipated rules changes and required the Legal Paraprofessional Pilot Project Standing Committee to submit training or experience requirements that would be developed in consultation with the Minnesota State Bar Association Family Law Section and its Domestic Abuse Committee, the St. Paul and Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project, Standpoint, and the Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault. The report (link here) was submitted to the Court on September 14, 2022.
In its report, the Committee also made recommendations for additional changes to the Supervised Practice Rules based on the discussions with the groups above.
In the October 6, 2022 order, the Court concluded that the training-requirements proposal and the additional recommendations made by the Standing Committee are sufficient for purposes of the pilot project to protect clients and the public. The Court also ordered that the Standing Committee shall file an Interim Report by March 1, 2023, and in Final Report by January 15, 2024. The Interim and Final reports shall include assessments of whether the training requirements are sufficient to protect clients and the public.