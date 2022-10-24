Schools in 27 States Get Ready for Second Semester with Elevate K-12 Partnerships
Elevate K-12 helps schools solve their teacher shortage with Live teaching so that every classroom is ready for the next semester.CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first semester of the 2022-2023 school year is in full swing. Schools are now turning their attention to preparing for the second semester. One of the most critical items on the to-do list is ensuring that classrooms are fully and adequately staffed.
Staffing can be quite challenging as many schools in the nation are struggling with teacher shortages. Without enough certified and experienced teachers, schools have to cancel classes, combine classes, revert to asynchronous learning, or fill teaching positions with underqualified staff.
To solve and prevent teacher shortages, thousands of schools in several hundred districts partner with Elevate K-12. Elevate K-12 uses innovative technology to bring certified, professional, fun, passionate, energetic, and caring teachers to teach the classes students long to take. Nothing can replace a real teacher in a classroom, but Elevate K-12 comes close.
With Elevate K-12, schools can live stream a specially trained, certified teacher into the class. A paraprofessional supports the teacher while supervising and supporting students in the classroom. Students fluidly interact with teachers using assessments, polls, annotations, videos, chats, and other special features. The interactive and engaging tools incorporate social-emotional learning to improve student outcomes. When it comes to curricula, the lesson plans are built by experts, aligned to state and national standards, and customized to fit the scope of each district.
About the Company:
Elevate K-12 is a Chicago-based instructional services company that brings high-quality live-streamed instruction into K-12 classrooms. Schools and districts partner with Elevate K-12’s unique instructional solution to solve their teacher shortage challenges and overuse of long-term substitutes or low-quality teachers. Its tech-enabled service comprises Proprietary Live Instructional Management Technology, Live Instruction Service, Curriculum, and Classroom Management to provide the necessary tools for collaborative teaching and learning that emulates the experience of a real, physical classroom. Elevate K-12 currently operates in 27 states and is rapidly expanding to new states across the U.S. in K-12 schools.
