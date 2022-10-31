Award-Winning Indie GV Docu-Series Directed by Filmmaker Bob Bryan Explores the Five Sacred Elements of Hip-Hop

GV Docu-Series (Sacred Elements of Hip-Hop) GV Art Book Meme (Review Quote from Airbrush Magazine) Classic Street Art [www.graffitiverite.com/GVawardsFestivalHonors.htm]

When people think Hip-Hop, they think Rap Music. They have no idea that there are actually five (5) dynamic elements that comprise this eclectic cultural idiom.

Graffiti Art has a contact visceral effect on its audience because it goes beyond Art orderliness, expressing itself through complex design lettering patterns, rude colors and strange characters.” — Filmmaker Bob Bryan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Five SACRED ELEMENTS OF HIP-HOP are featured in the multi Award-Winning GV Docu-Series.:Category: ARTTitle: GRAFFITI VERITE’: READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL Website: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page396.htm “Graffiti Art succeeds as underground counterprogramming which is aimed at the same target audience that the Powerful Madison Avenue Mass Media is directed at, albeit with a decidedly different message. Graffiti Artists dare to communicate to us, by any means despite the misconceptions and restrictions! Yet, paradoxically Graffiti Art is still all about Fame and Popularity.” – Filmmaker Bob BryanCategory: ARTTitle: GV2 FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION?Website: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page855.htm Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV2Reviews.pdf “GV2: FREEDOM OF EXPRESSION? is a stunning look at the Hip-Hop subculture that has developed a lifestyle and movement of its own.” – Eric K. Arnold, THE SOURCE MAGAZINE“Graffiti Art is a direct expression of societies' psychological state of mind; it's an 'in-your-face’ sign of our times! The walls are screaming loudly and we are ignoring its significance.” – Filmmaker Bob BryanCategory: ARTTitle: GV3: A VOYAGE INTO THE ICONOGRAPHY OF GRAFFITI ARTWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page406.htm Press Release: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV3_PR.htm GV3: A VOYAGE INTO THE ICONOGRAPHY OF GRAFFITI ART is a poetic voyage, a meditation into the iconography of Graffiti Art featuring an eclectic soundtrack as its emotional and intellectual core. GV3 is a compelling sensorial experience, shockingly honest and defiantly politically incorrect. In GV3, Bryan steps away from the traditional storytelling format this time around and reinvents himself by using contemporary musical idioms from different countries to proclaim the narrative. This experimental musical opus probes the socio-political context that distracts the average person from appreciating the historical / artistic significance and impact of Graffiti Art.Category: ARTTitle: GV4: BASIC TECHNIQUES FOR CREATING GRAFFITI ART ON WALLS & CANVASWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page871.htm Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV4Reviews.pdf Indie Filmmaker Bob Bryan has completed GV4, the ultimate Primer / Tutorial and Step-by-Step Program on Spray-Can Art. Most popular amongst Educators, the series has given outsiders a rare glimpse into the outstanding Art and eclectic personalities behind the controversial Graffiti Art Movement. Artist SANO (two-time winner of The International Graffiti Art Competition) pulls you into the Underground Art form by showing the concepts, aesthetics, techniques, and style needed to complete a perfect semi ‘Wild Style’ masterpiece (on a Legal Wall), as well as, Aerosol Art on Canvas. GV4 is a ‘must-have-Video’ for Art Instructors, Art Students, Galleries, Museums, Libraries and Educational Institutions who've been bewildered by Spray Can Technique.Category: HIP-HOP IN CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA (USA)Title: GRAFFITI VERITE’ 5 (GV5): THE SACRED ELEMENTS OF HIP-HOPWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page1314.htm Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV5Reviews.pdf Multi award-winning Independent Filmmaker Bob Bryan took his camera on the road (in search of Hip-Hop) to the Heartland of America. "I figured if Hip-Hop exists here, then it's pretty much everywhere!" Bryan was invited to document a historic four (4) day Hip-Hop Summer Workshop conducted at Metro High School, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa which resulted in the Documentary, THE SACRED ELEMENTS OF HIP-HOP.“Our summer school workshop was inspired by Bob Bryan’s first documentary on Graffiti Art titled, GRAFFITI VERITE’: READ THE WRITING ON THE WALL.” - Jim Jacobmeyer, Art Instructor at METRO HIGH SCHOOLCategory: BEAT-BOXINGTitle: GV8 THE FIFTH ELEMENT: THE ART OF THE BEAT-BOXERWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page764.htm Reviews: https://graffitiverite.com/GV8Reviews.pdf GV8 THE FIFTH ELEMENT: THE ART OF THE BEAT-BOXER is both documentary and tutorial. Learn from master Beat-Boxers the basic techniques to developing your Beat-Boxing skills. Beat-Boxing is the under-appreciated Fifth Element in the Hip-Hop movement. "Beat-boxing is a form of vocal percussion which primarily involves the art of producing drum beats, rhythm, and musical sounds using one's mouth, lips, tongue and voice. It may also involve singing, vocal imitation of turntablism, the simulation of horns, strings, and other musical instruments." - WIKIPEDIA. ORGCategory: THE DJTitle: GV9 SOULFUL WAYS: THE DJWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page1024.htm Reviews: https://graffitiverite.com/GV9Reviews.pdf “GV9 SOULFUL WAYS: THE DJ, is truly a must-see for those who have an appreciation for the ‘Maestros of Turntable-ism.’ What this film does is allow you to explore the techniques of a Disc Jockey or in this case ‘The Turntablist.’ GV9 squashes the myth behind the DJ, ‘just dropping records.’ Thanks to Filmmaker Bob Bryan, GV9 helps bring turntable-ism to be recognized as a true art form of American music; Mixing, scratching, cueing, spinning, cross-fading, improvisation and free-styling, just to name a few. These techniques coupled with a lyrical genius (the MC), creates a rhythmic groove that will surely move the crowd.” - Troy ‘Pappy’ Johnson, WriterCategory: DANCETitle: GV10 HIP-HOP DANCE: MOVING IN THE MOMENTWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page1132.htm Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV10Reviews.pdf GV10 HIP-HOP DANCE: MOVING IN THE MOMENT is an intensely, entertaining, educational & exhaustive documentary defining its essential character from start to finish! It's all here! This specific and complex text, this living, dynamic kinesthetic language is borne out of their life experiences, the love of the game and the music that moves them. Whether you call it Breakin', BBoyin’, BGirlin' or simply Hip-Hop Dance, what we witness here is authentically Funky and Soulful. ‘MOVING IN THE MOMENT’ exposes the creativity of eclectic Hip-Hop Street Dancers and Professional Hip-Hop dancers as well; all nicely juxtaposed together in this appealing professional presentation.Category: THE MCTitle: GV11 DON’T BELIEVE DA NOIZE! VOICES FROM DA HIP-HOP UNDAGROUNDWebsite: https://www.graffitiverite.com/index_files/Page403.htm Reviews: https://www.graffitiverite.com/GV11Part1Reviews.pdf GV11 VOICES FROM DA HIP-HOP UNDAGROUND is an in-depth exploration of the process, thoughts, raison d'etre, creative expressions and pathways taken by some of the most prolific, innovative and outrageous Indie Urban Artists and thinkers of our time. MC is short for ‘Master of Ceremonies or mic controller’ (being the one with the mic, rapping.) Essentially a word for a rapper but the term is not limited to Hip-Hop. MC(s) rap or spit, while a DJ mixes the tunes, a rapper who is either the host of an event; someone with enough flow and skill to be considered a 'Master of the Art of Rap,' usually referred to in underground rap.

