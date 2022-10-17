Slim.AI Hosts 'Slimplicity' Hackathon to Show You How to Create a Slim, Secure and Production Ready Web-App

Registration is open for October 24 event; winners to receive cash prizes

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Slim.AI, the Boston-based startup focused on optimizing and securing cloud-native applications, is hosting a hackathon beginning Oct. 24, where participants can create an original, containerized app and earn a chance to win cash prizes. Called "Slimplicity," hackathon participants will create apps that will be judged based on how secure and production-ready they are (among other criteria listed below).

Register for the hackathon at https://slim-ai-hackathon.devpost.com/.

The use of container-based web hosting has risen in popularity over the past decade as a more affordable and accessible way for startups to launch. However, this trend has given rise to container security issues that developers are often ill-equipped to handle. The Slim.AI platform and Dockerslim, the open-source software that powers it, automatically optimize OCI-compliant containers and remove unnecessary dependencies that may contain critical vulnerabilities.

*Key Hackathon Dates:

October 17-December 5 : Registration

: Registration October 24 : Kickoff

: Kickoff December 5 : Submissions Due

: Submissions Due December 6-15 : Judging

: Judging December 19 : Winners Announced

*Judging Criteria Include:

Technological Implementation and Complexity

Security

Quality and Creativity of the Idea

Design

*Prizes:

Grand Prize: $3,000

Second Place: $1,500

Creativity Prize: $500

*Resources:

Free Slim.AI SaaS platform: analyze, compare, optimize and scan containers for free; includes connectors for all major container repositories

Slim-containers github page: tutorials for creating Docker containers, examples and starter-kits that showcase the slimming process for apps built in various languages

Slim.AI YouTube channel: tutorials and demonstrations for important container concepts

Slim.AI community Discord: join hackathon channel to get answers to questions and meet with Slim.AI engineers for office hours

*About Slim.AI*

Slim.AI helps developers create, build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications more efficiently and securely. The unique approach used by Slim.AI moves the focus on container optimization upstream in the DevOps lifecycle, giving developers the tools they need to author, manage and ship production-ready containers efficiently and effectively. More information at https://slim.ai and @SlimDevOps.

###

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly Zegers, Cathey Communication for Slim.AI, 404-931-6752, cristin@cathey.co

SOURCE Slim.AI