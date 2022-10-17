Submit Release
Slim.AI Hosts 'Slimplicity' Hackathon to Show You How to Create a Slim, Secure and Production Ready Web-App

Registration is open for October 24 event; winners to receive cash prizes

BOSTON (PRWEB) October 17, 2022

Slim.AI, the Boston-based startup focused on optimizing and securing cloud-native applications, is hosting a hackathon beginning Oct. 24, where participants can create an original, containerized app and earn a chance to win cash prizes. Called "Slimplicity," hackathon participants will create apps that will be judged based on how secure and production-ready they are (among other criteria listed below).

Register for the hackathon at https://slim-ai-hackathon.devpost.com/.

The use of container-based web hosting has risen in popularity over the past decade as a more affordable and accessible way for startups to launch. However, this trend has given rise to container security issues that developers are often ill-equipped to handle. The Slim.AI platform and Dockerslim, the open-source software that powers it, automatically optimize OCI-compliant containers and remove unnecessary dependencies that may contain critical vulnerabilities.

*Key Hackathon Dates:

  • October 17-December 5: Registration
  • October 24: Kickoff
  • December 5: Submissions Due
  • December 6-15: Judging
  • December 19: Winners Announced

*Judging Criteria Include:

  • Technological Implementation and Complexity
  • Security
  • Quality and Creativity of the Idea
  • Design

*Prizes:

  • Grand Prize: $3,000
  • Second Place: $1,500
  • Creativity Prize: $500

*Resources:

  • Free Slim.AI SaaS platform: analyze, compare, optimize and scan containers for free; includes connectors for all major container repositories
  • Slim-containers github page: tutorials for creating Docker containers, examples and starter-kits that showcase the slimming process for apps built in various languages
  • Slim.AI YouTube channel: tutorials and demonstrations for important container concepts
  • Slim.AI community Discord: join hackathon channel to get answers to questions and meet with Slim.AI engineers for office hours

*About Slim.AI*
Slim.AI helps developers create, build, deploy and run their cloud-native applications more efficiently and securely. The unique approach used by Slim.AI moves the focus on container optimization upstream in the DevOps lifecycle, giving developers the tools they need to author, manage and ship production-ready containers efficiently and effectively. More information at https://slim.ai and @SlimDevOps.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/slim_ai_hosts_slimplicity_hackathon_to_show_you_how_to_create_a_slim_secure_and_production_ready_web_app/prweb18961044.htm

